Relay for Life returning to Mille Lacs County fairgrounds

After the cancellation of the Relay for Life event in Princeton in 2021, the event is coming back to Princeton on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The Relay for Life event has been a part of the Princeton community for around 26 years to help raise money for cancer research.
It was first started in 1985 by a man in Washington state who walked around a track for 24 hours straight. As he walked, he raised $27,000 through donations and pledges for cancer research. The next year he gathered 19 teams to walk with him and together they raised over $33,000.
Now, Relay for Life events take place all over the country all with the hopes of raising money for cancer research.
This year, the Relay for Life event in Princeton will be held at the Mille Lacs County fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 27.
The event will start at 12 p.m. for the pre-registered teams to come in and make their campsites on the grounds.
At the time this story was written, around nine teams have already registered alongside 28 other participants with a combined total of over $8,300 raised.
At around 4 p.m., the luminaries will be set up around the walking path. The luminaries are decorated white bags in honor of survivors of cancer, people who have died of cancer, or people who are currently undergoing treatment for their cancer.
The luminaries will be set along the walking path and lit from inside each bag with a small tea light.
“Because we didn’t have our event last year due to a tornado warning, we have luminaries from last year and this year,” Char Kramersmeier, one of the organizers for the event, said.
Registration will then begin at 6 p.m. at the main gate of the fairgrounds. Two tables will be set up for registration, one for cancer survivors so they can sign-up for giveaways and the other for everyone else looking to participate. Everyone who registers will be asked to sign a waiver for liability purposes.
Starting at 6:15 p.m. a meal will be served in the 4-H building. It will include hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, and water all donated by different businesses within the community.
Served by the Princeton Lions and Leos, the food is free with free will offerings encouraged. All money donated will go to the American Cancer Society.
At 7 p.m. will be the opening ceremony featuring the American Legion post #268 presenting the colors, the national anthem, a speech from Princeton mayor Thom Walker, and speaker Randy Lawernce survivor of leukemia.
Following the opening ceremony will be the walk until 8:30 p.m. With a drive through following until 10 p.m. similar to the drive through event done in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This year, the goal is to raise $20,000 during the Relay for Life event in Princeton. In 2020, over $11,000 was raised, and in 2021, despite the cancellation, they raised around $15,000.
“We want to celebrate how far we’ve come, celebrate the people and our survivors, and be thankful,” Kramersmeier said.
