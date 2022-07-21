 Skip to main content
RecFest to bring four days of music to the Rum

RecFest Flyer 2022

RecFest will return to the historic Milaca Bandshell from July 28 - 31. To learn more about the event and to see a breif intorduction to all of the bands, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MilacaRecfest

 Photo from the RecFest Facebook page

As the end of July quickly approaches, the start of one of Milaca’s biggest music events begins to take shape.

The annual bluegrass festival, also known as RecFest, is gearing up for four days of nearly non-stop music by some of the region’s most popular bands.

