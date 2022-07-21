RecFest to bring four days of music to the Rum

As the end of July quickly approaches, the start of one of Milaca’s biggest music events begins to take shape.
The annual bluegrass festival, also known as RecFest, is gearing up for four days of nearly non-stop music by some of the region’s most popular bands.
This year, the event will run from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31 with nine different bands scheduled in its line-up.
In between each band’s set, workshops taught by the bands, instrumental jam sessions, food and beverages, and beer tastings will be available for attendees alongside the many attractions Milaca has to offer.
To kick things off on Thursday, July 28 the band Star Chief’s will take the stage from 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. with a short 15 minute break at 8 p.m.
According to the RecFest website, Star Chiefs are native to Minnesota and they play traditional rockabilly music. The genre which is inspired by African-American Blues, Western Swing, and Honky Tonk features instruments such as the slap bass, vintage drums, and guitars.
The Star Chiefs have been playing their way through Minnesota since 2007 with their family friend, and slightly rebellious tunes. They are sponsored by Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal for the event.
Starting the party on Friday, July 29, the band Switched at Birth will take the stage from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Switched at Birth have been playing their music since 1998 with a largely acoustic style. Their music can range from bluegrass, folk, and the blues to country, Irish, and Cajun. Their current members are Rick Anderson on guitar, banjo, and vocal; Pam Kolupailo on guitar and vocals; Mark Briere on mandolin and vocals; Pete Mathison on bass and vocals; and Mikkell Johnson on fiddle and vocals. Switched at Birth are sponsored by Granite Ledge Electrical Contractors Inc. for the event.
Following Switched at Birth is the Rum River Blend band from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Friday, and they also open the show on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Rum River Blend will close out the festival on Sunday, July 31 as the last performance from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The Rum River Blend band got its start in California and are currently based out of Ohio, but their name came from its leader’s hometown river. Leader Linda Tatarian sings and plays the banjo for Rum River Blend, alongside the band’s other original member Chris Tatarian playing harmonica, guitar, and singing. The band has two other members, Mary Jo and Charlie Leet, that add harmony vocals and bass tones.
Rum River Blend’s bio on the RecFest website describes their music as a mix of bluegrass, folk, gospel, and children’s songs. The Rum River Blend band is sponsored by the First National Bank of Milaca for the event.
On Friday, the New Riverside Ramblers will perform at the bandshell in Rec Park from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and again from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
The New Riverside Ramblers music is strongly inspired by southern Louisiana and the sounds of Cajun dance. When it’s their turn to take the stage, their music will bring dancers out of their seats. The New Riverside Ramblers are sponsored by Town & Country Finance for the event.
To conclude the music on Friday night, Barbwire will fill the air with their country and old time dance inspired music from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Barbwire got its start in the 1970’s. Its current members are Donn Eggen, Mel Elison, Stan Funk, and Ron Walker. Barbwire is sponsored by Milaca Legion Post #178 - Bar & Grill for the event.
Saturday’s opener, the Tony Rook band, is set to grace the stage from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. and again from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Tony Rook band is made up of Tony Rook, Terry Johnson, Graham Sones, Tom Schaefer, and Derek Birkeland. The band mainly performs their own original music all under the umbrella of bluegrass. The Tony Rooko band is sponsored by Spire Credit Union for the event.
Next in the line-up is the band Faces Turned from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and again from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
The members of Faces Turned are Dave Johnston on guitar, mandolin, and miscellaneous noise makers alongside some vocals; Jeannie Johnston on percussion and vocals; Dan Sundvall on guitar and vocals; Travis Vincent on bass; and Graham Sones on banjo. Combined they create music to resemble Christian, country, gospel, and bluegrass sounds. Faces Turned are sponsored by The Insurance Shoppe for the event.
Following Faces Turned last performance and closing out the night is the Pale Ale band from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.
The Pale Ale band has been strumming their tunes for over 20 years with music inspired by 1970’s Americana and bluegrass. Their five members are Scottie Stebbins on mandolin and vocals; Heath Loy on banjo and vocals; David Tousley on bass and vocals; MArty Marrone on guitar and vocals; and John Niemann on fiddle and vocals. Pale Ale is sponsored by United Country Real Estate for the event.
One of the last band’s of the RecFest bluegrass festival is the Ostrom Family band on Sunday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
The Ostrom Family band is made up of David Everson on banjo, Benjamin Everson on guitar, Joel Ostrom on rhythm guitar, Karina Ostrom on bass, and Julia Ostrom on fiddle. The family band will bring their renditions of gospel, bluegrass, and fiddle songs to the stage. The Ostrom Family band is sponsored by Teal’s Market for the event.
Outside of their stage performances, many of the bands will be hosting educational workshops for attendees. These workshops will be onFriday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30.
On Friday there will be five workshop options. At 11 a.m. Switched at Birth will provide a bass workshop at the Sawmill Shelter in Rec Park some of their other members provide a fiddle workshop at the Gorecki Center.
Starting at 12:15 p.m. on Friday the Rum River Blend band will provide a harmonica workshop at the Sawmill Shelter, while Tony Rook provides their guitar workshop at the Gorecki Center. Also at the Gorecki Center at 1:30 p.m. Tony Rook will provide a songwriting workshop.
Moving into Saturday, the workshops kick off at 10 a.m. with Tony Rook and their mandolin workshop at the Sawmill Shelter, while some of their other members provide their fiddle workshop at the Gorecki center.
At 11:15 a.m. the Pale Ale band will begin their banjo workshop at the Sawmill Shelter. At the same time at the Gorecki Center, Switched at Birth will offer a yodeling workshop.
The Pale Ale band will offer two final workshops on Saturday, both at 12:30 p.m. Their guitar workshop will be at the Sawmill Shelter, and their mandolin workshop will be at the Gorecki Center.
RecFest will also feature pizza and beer tastings on Friday night of the event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Minnesota brewed beer and pizza from Heggies Pizza. To participate in beer tastings, you must be 21 years old or older with a valid form of identification, and the cost to participate is $10 per person. The cost for the pizza will be $10 per person.
The Milaca Legion will also be serving ribs on Saturday night for those attending the festival. The price for the food is yet to be determined.
To attend RecFest, tickets are $10 for a day pass or $20 for a four-day pass and they will be available at the gate. If you plan on camping at Rec Park for the duration of the event, it will include an extra cost.
For more information about RecFest, the schedule of bands, or things to do during the event, visit their website at https://www.milacarecfest.com/.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
