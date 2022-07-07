Quasquicentennial anniversary opens Milaca bank’s vault of memories

The First National Bank of Milaca from the 1897 to the modern world
The tall white pillars attached to the First National Bank of Milaca found in the heart of town are a historic sight that have been around since the bank first moved to its current location in the 1960s.
But before the bank became the historic sight it is today, it started out in a small, one room building just down the street.
In 1897, the bank was the first to be organized in Milaca, and the bank was known as The Bank of Milaca. At that time, the bank was run by Merrit M. Ring originally from Owatonna.
Soon after the bank got its start, it was completely demolished during a burglary in 1899.
“Robbers tried to blow open one of the old cast magnesium belly safes and they used too much nitroglycerin. They didn’t end up getting any money but blew the back of the building off,” Kirby Allen, chairman of the First National Bank of Milaca’s holding company and descendant of J.A.Allen, said.
After the explosion, the bank was rebuilt and renamed to Farmers State Bank.
Then in 1907, the bank’s management transferred to J.A. Allen and the name of the bank changed, for the last time, to the First National Bank of Milaca.
More of the Allen family then joined J.A. Allen in the banking business with his son, B.P. Allen, becoming part of the management team.
In the time J.A. Allen and B.P. Allen managed the bank together, they personally signed individual bank notes - the currency at the time - because they were the officers of the bank.
In 1947, J.A. Allen’s management of the First National Bank of Milaca ended with his death, and his son B.P. Allen was joined by his own son, Pete Allen.
20 years later, the bank grew beyond its walls and they moved locations to where they are now in 1963.
Before the bank purchased their current home, the building was used as a hardware store, two different car dealerships, and a cafe known as the Vikings Cafe.
The Vikings Cafe was the place of employment for Kirby Allen’s mother. She had been waiting tables at that cafe when she met Kirby’s father, Pete Allen.
It was in 1963, when the bank took over the cafe, that the memorable white pillars outside the building were built.
Pete Allen took over the bank’s management shortly after and spearheaded two more expansions of the bank before his death in 2012.
The first expansion led to the removal of a large brick wall which used to reside in the middle of the building to make room for offices and the drive-up in the early 1980s. The second expansion was in 1997 for their 100-year anniversary when they added the upper floor and skylight to the building.
For the 100-year anniversary of the bank, Pete Allen helped create a year-long celebration with at least one big event every monolith for the community including bringing in country singer Jo Dee Messina for a community concert.
“My dad was a heck of a leader,” Kirby Allen said. “They really tried to do something for every group of people you could think of.”
“He definitely had a way of persuading people to follow him and get the best out of people,” Rachelle Nelson, president of the bank, said.
After Pete Allen’s death, his son Kirby Allen became the chairman of the bank’s holding company which owns the bank alongside his brother on the board, both of whom represent the Allen family’s fourth generation of leadership within the bank.
The First National Bank of Milaca has gone through many changes throughout the 125 years its been in town, but according to Kirby Allen, some of the biggest changes have come with the changes in technology.
“I’ve been here for 29 years and when I first started, we were still typing in all of the comments in the files and typing all the loan paperwork. So, now everything is a mouse and a click which is a lot of change,” Kirby Allen said. “Technology and regulation are the main drivers of the changes to stay up to date with the new products and the computers and things the big banks are coming up with that people want.”
Despite the changes technology has brought to the banking industry, the First National Bank of Milaca still makes an effort to personally answer the phones when people call.
“In a world of fast paced banking, there is something really unique about coming into our bank. We take the time with our customers, we still answer the phone - it’s just a team effort,” Nelson said. “We may not have the biggest and best technology, but we do have something special and that’s the customer service we provide.”
However, those changes have not stopped the bank from pushing forward by expanding to three other branches in Zimmerman, Isle, and Gillman in the past 30 years.
“Now, we’re full to the seams again, which is a good problem to have,” Kirby Allen said.
Both Kirby Allen and Rachelle Nelson feel the success of the bank is because of the community surrounding them and the staff that help keep the bank running.
“I think we’ve had a great staff, a loyal staff. I don’t know how many people started working for us right out of high school,” Kirby Allen said. “We’ve had a great board of directors, we’ve had a lot of community support and supported the community. That’s what keeps things going when you’re a small independent bank.”
“We’ve got great staff here and people that really care about the community. It’s not just lip service, it comes out in our actions here everyday,” Nelson said. “We truly do care about the community. People can get behind that, they can get behind being generous and caring and doing the right thing and I think that’s what makes us successful.”
One of the ways the First National Bank of Milaca has contributed to the community is through a large donation and support for the Milaca Scholarship Foundation.
The bank is a lead donor for MSF through a donation of $250,000 to help the foundation reach their goal of $1 million of which the foundation has since surpassed. By surpassing their goal, the foundation will receive a match for the total funds raised by an anonymous donor.
Now in their 125 year, the bank plans to give back even more to the community by donating $125,000 to multiple businesses, people, and organizations throughout Milaca all year.
The official birthday of the bank is the week of Aug. 7 to Aug. 13. To celebrate, the bank is hosting multiple events, all completely free for the community.
To learn more about the events the bank is planning on hosting and the bank itself, visit their website at https://www.fnbmilaca.com/.
“We are super thankful to have been here for 125 years and we support our community and hope to be here for another 125 year,” Nelson said.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
