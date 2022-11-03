 Skip to main content
Public works building to undergo remodel in December

Mille Lacs County is working towards remodeling and revamping the space dedicated to public works.

Public Works Supervisor Kevin Schultz and Facilities and Fleet Operations Manager Noelan Lange came before the county board of commissioners Sept. 20 to present the objectives of the public works remodel. From that packet, Lange stated the intention of the remodel would be to refurbish the original office space and vehicle storage; remove the overhead crane; update the civil infrastructure to be ADA compliant; construct new structures for the vehicle wash, and for salt and sand storage; and to update the south and east faces of the original cold storage.

