What’s brewing?

A Memorial Day Weekend opening on tap at Sunken Ship Brewing Co.
Siblings Jon, Jeff and Theresa Smith will soon have something new on tap in Princeton.
Their Sunken Ship Brewing Company is scheduled to set sail by Memorial Day weekend.
The brewery will be located on the south side of Princeton at 32273 124th Street, Princeton, near the Coborns grocery store. The building was originally the longtime location of Shipwreck Boat Repair.
The Smiths, who are one-time home brewers, decided to open a brewery a couple years ago, but their plans were delayed by the shutdowns and supply-chain challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They were drawn into brewery ownership by not only their love of beer, but the atmosphere found in taprooms and breweries.
“We love the brewery scene,” Jon Smith said.
There’s nothing else like the vibe and relaxed atmosphere of a brewery, brother Jeff said.
The Smiths are natives of Elk River. Jon still lives in Elk River. Jeff and sister Teresa live in Zimmerman.
They were drawn to Princeton, in part, by the opportunities that the intersection of Highway 169 and Rum River Drive present them.
With easy on and off access from Highway 169, the brewery will be not only a cool beer outlet for the Princeton community, but for those heading north to lake country.
Jeff Smith sees great potential for off-sale beer sales in both growlers and crowlers as outdoors revelers head north.
By Friday, April 1, most of the brewing equipment had arrived from its manufacturer in Louisiana.
The brewhouse with its mash tun, lauter tank, and brew kettle is in place. So are fementers hot and cold liquid tanks, and the brite tank.
At the helm of the equipment with be longtime brewer and Princeton resident Bobby Blasey.
Blasey has 15 years of brewing on his resume at storied breweries including Lift Bridge in Stillwater, Able in Northeast Minneapolis, the Mankato Brewing Company, and most recently, the Spiral Brewery in Hastings.
Blasey is excited to be brewing beer in his home town.
While Blasey says he likes a beer with a good English profile, “I am an American craft brewer first and foremost.”
A brewer of all styles, Blasey says visitors to Sunken Ship will find a variety of beers on tap at the brewery.
On opening day, customers could find a hazy IPA, light beer, sours, seltzers and a stout on tap.
“Our number one thing will be drinkability,” Blasey said.
The tap room will feature a number of ties to the Smith family, as well as a nod to veterans and first responders.
First and foremost will be an impressive piece of stained glass salvaged from a long-ago renovation of the Catholic church in Big Lake.
At 150 years old, the glass was saved by the Smith’s grandfather, who worked on the renovation project. For years, it had been a fixtured at the cabin of the Smiths’ grandparents.
Half of the stained glass window will be incorporated into the brewery, while the other half will return to the cabin.
The taproom will also feature a “military” room. The Smiths has a family connection to the Air Force and feel honoring military veterans is important.
First responders, including police officers, firemen, and first responders, will also be recognized at the brewery.
In staying true to its nautical theme, the brewery will feature a lighthouse in front of the establishment.
The Smiths say one might also find a ship sunk in earth outside the brewery, a homage to its name, Sunken Ship Brewing Company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.