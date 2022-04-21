Wednesday Wonders take local museum by storm

When the Mille Lacs Historical Society in Princeton needed help, the volunteers known as the Wednesday Wonders swept in and saved the day.
After facing a mountain of disorganized artifacts, a group of volunteers helped the historical society get back on track by taking on the monumental task of sorting and organizing all of the artifacts.
Led by Rosanne Volker, the Wednesday Wonders consist of Judy Stewart, Wendy Stewart, and Gayle Perkins.
The four women have volunteered at the historical society for many years, with Judy having been there the longest at around 20 years.
“I came here looking for family stories and family history because we have been around here (Princeton) for a while and it just stuck,” Judy said.
Judy’s time volunteering for the historical society has brought two other generations of her family to volunteering, including her daughter Wendy and Wendy’s children.
Gayle Perkins and Rosanne Volker have both been volunteers at the historical society for around five years.
“I wanted something different to do and it looked like an interesting place to work in, and it sure is,” Perkins said. “You learn a lot here.”
Now, in the years since the group found each other hidden within the walls of an old train depot, they have become a unified force and adopted the title of Wednesday Wonders.
Their new title was given to them by Barry Schreiber from the Mille Lacs Historical Society because of all the things they have been able to accomplish in the four hours they spend volunteering each week.
During their time as volunteers, the group has touched almost 90% of everything within the museum with their largest projects having been to organize all the artifacts and sort through nearly 10,000 old photographs which were tucked away and forgotten in boxes.
“They were in collapsed boxes, you couldn’t even hardly pick them up,” Rosanne Volker said about the old photos. “There was a whole wall of these boxes, I don’t even know how many years they’d been there.”
When COVID hit, it gave the Wednesday Wonders the perfect opportunity to tackle the massive stacks of photos.
“It was the perfect time for us to come back, when COVID was in, because we didn’t have any visitors and there was nothing to show them back here, so we just went ahead and started organizing,” Judy Stewart said.
A project that should have taken the volunteers years to do, they accomplished within the span of three months because the museum was closed for COVID. Now all of those photos are sorted by occasion, family, photographer, and in alphabetical order and they have been placed into safe storage boxes.
Another thing hidden within the archive room the Wednesday Wonders dug up and sorted were a bunch of old clothing items such as wedding dresses and military uniforms.
“When we were going through the archive room, we found all these old military uniforms. There were more than we ever thought imaginable,” Rosanne said. “The whole room was laid out with all the military uniforms we had and then we tied them to local people, so now they are boxed up and identified.”
All of these organization projects have a much larger impact on the community than meets the eye.
By keeping all of the old photos and artifacts organized and sorted properly, the Wednesday Wonders are able to help community members with research about people and their families in a quicker and more efficient manner.
With everything being organized in alphabetical order and all the artifacts having been connected to families and people from the past, it is much easier for the volunteers to find when someone from that family comes searching.
“When someone comes in searching for something, we can find it,” Judy said.
“These guys know where every photo is if you’re looking for something,” Rosanne said. “Wendy is a major detective. She’ll get a picture with nobody’s name or age or timeframe and she’ll find it on a microfilm and have a story with it.”
Finding things and discovering the stories behind them are some of the volunteer’s favorite things about being a part of the historical society.
“It’s fun to hang out with these ladies (the other volunteers), but I like finding something for somebody or finding a story about something. I like to read the stories and then talk to people like I was there and they always say ‘you’re too young to know this,’” Wendy said.
No matter what brought each volunteer to the Mille Lacs Historical Society, they all found a place to belong with each other and alongside artifacts from times past.
“It’s a great place to volunteer whether you’re retired or not,” Rosanne said.
Due to a lack of volunteers, the Mille Lacs Historical Society is only open on Wednesday’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To learn more about the Mille Lacs Historical Society and volunteer opportunities there, visit their website at https://millelacscountyhistoricalsociety.org/ or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MilleLacsCountyHistoricalSociety.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com.
