Seize the day.
That’s the advice Sgt. Tyler Franzen had for Princeton High School students on Veteran’s Day.
Franzen, a 2009 graduate of St. Michael Albertville High School, was the keynote speaker during a series of Veterans Day presentations on Thursday, Nov. 11 in the School’s Performing Arts Center (PAC). The 12-year soldier was not unlike the students in the PAC when he made the decision to serve his country.
“I joined the Army when I was 17, and what my 12 years has taught me is to seize the day,” Franzen said.
When Franzen joined the Army he was scared of the unknown- and there were lot’s of unknowns, he told the students.
“But I seized the opportunities presented to me, which resulted in me stepping out of my comfort zone,” he said.
As a result, Franzen said he is thankful “that the 17-year-old me was living in the moment.”
Without his joining the Army and seizing the opportunities presented him, he would not have the experiences, gratitude, or the view on life that he has today, he said.
“Seize the moment. Use your voice,” Franzen encouraged the students.
He further encouraged students to pursue personal change by changing their routines, being true to themselves, trying new things, addressing their fears and making a bucket list.
“There are opportunities all around us,” Franzen continued.
Franzen said all he asks of the students is the next time they see the words “Seize the Day” they do one thing.
“Seize your new opportunities!” he said.
PHS senior Alex Frantesl was the master of ceremony for the 2021 Princeton High School Veteran’s Day program. Emily Lubenow, JT King joined Frantesl on the school’s Veterans Day committee.
The program included a performance by the Princeton High School Concert Choir featuring an original composition of PHS Choral Director Charles Moe’s “Flanders Field.”
The performance can be viewed online on the Union-Times’ website at www.unionandtimes.com. The video link can be found under the news tab by clicking photos and videos or on the main page of the website under the multimedia heading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.