A former Princeton physical education teacher served two days in jail this week as punishment for throwing a hockey stick at a student and knocking out the student’s tooth on March 28, 2022.

Kimberly Neubauer, 62 of Princeton, was sentenced to two days in the Mille Lacs County Jail and five years probation. Her sentence will be adjudicated after successfully completing probation, Mille Lacs County District Court Judge Gail Kulick said during the Thursday, April 20 sentencing hearing.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments