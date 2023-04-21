A former Princeton physical education teacher served two days in jail this week as punishment for throwing a hockey stick at a student and knocking out the student’s tooth on March 28, 2022.
Kimberly Neubauer, 62 of Princeton, was sentenced to two days in the Mille Lacs County Jail and five years probation. Her sentence will be adjudicated after successfully completing probation, Mille Lacs County District Court Judge Gail Kulick said during the Thursday, April 20 sentencing hearing.
Neubauer was charged with third-degree assault resulting in substantial bodily harm in July of 2022. She accepted the plea deal on Dec. 27, 2022. As part of that plea deal, Neubauer was also required to take an anger management course.
In a victim impact statement made in the courtroom on April 20, the boy’s mother, Jodi Johnson, said that over the past 13 months she has been flooded with all the emotions one could go through.
“Imagine someone hurting your child,” Johnson said.
Since the March 2022 incident, Johnson said she still asks “why?”
“Not why it happened, but why there has been no empathy,” Johnson said.
Johnson said Neubauer has never apologized or shown remorse.
“I cannot understand,” Johnson said.
Johnson also says she wonders about the life-long effects on her son from Neubauer’s actions on that March 2022 day. That includes trust issues that Johnson says her son not exhibits.
What Johnson referred to as Neubauer’s “bad reaction” caused a great amount of pain and anguish, she said.
Attorney Michael Brandt, who represents Kimberly Neubauer, noted that for 37 years Neubauer dedicated herself to teaching children.
“She’s given her whole self to her profession and her community,” Brandt said.
Brandt acknowledged that what Neubauer did on March 28, 2022 was a terrible thing.
A split-second lack of judgment changed several lives and because of her actions, Neubauer lost her work family and teaching career.
“This now could be her legacy,” Brandt said.
Neubauer said as much when addressed the court.
“This is now part of my career story. This is part of my life story,” Neubauer said.
“I’m extremely sorry.” Neubauer said, noting that she had made a terrible mistake on March 28, 2022.
In closing, Neubauer said, “I want him to be OK. This was not in any way his fault,” she said.
Prior to final sentencing, Judge Kulick noted that it was apparent that Neubauer had taken complete ownership of her actions- actions that Kulick reiterated would result in Neubauer serving five years probation.
“It was a huge lapse of judgment,” Kulick said of the incident.
“But if any of us were to be judged by our worst action, it would be devastating for all of us,” she said.
In addition to 48 hours of jail time and five years probation, Neubauer was ordered to pay $3,000 in court costs in addition to court surcharges and library fees.
A restitution order has yet to be approved. The window for agreeing to a restitution plan will remain open for 30 days, Kulick said.
