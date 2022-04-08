The best of Princeton honored for their distinguished service at banquet

A loyal American Legion volunteer, a Wednesday Wonder, a couple with a passion for VFW Poppies, a man who always has a truck ready for the Princeton Ambassadors for area parades and four other individuals received honors at this year’s Distinguished Service Awards banquet, sponsored by the Princeton Ambassador Program.
The annual Distinguished Service Awards banquet was held on Tuesday, March 29, at the Princeton Civic Center.
During the banquet, the Ambassadors called upon Princeton Mayor Thom Walker in honoring people who give of themselves for the betterment of the Princeton community.
“Seeing you out there reminds me that Princeton is a great place to live,” Walker said, as he addressed the DSA Banquet guests.
The organizations giving the honors to its members or volunteers were: The Princeton Ambassadors, Princeton American Legion Post 216, Mille Lacs County Historical Society, Princeton VFW Auxiliary, Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Princeton Lions Club.
The Princeton Ambassadors opened the ceremony honoring Carl Erickson, a sales consultant at Princeton Auto. Erickson always has a truck available for the Ambassadors when the girls have a parade to attended.
“Sometimes it seems like Carl knows our schedule better than we do,” presenting Ambassador Kayla Siercks joked.
American Legion Commander Jack Edmonds recognized Legion member Marlin Ege for his 38 years of membership and dedication to the organization.
Ege, a longtime member of the Legion honor guard, was presented with the Legion’s prestigious lifetime membership award.
“Marlin is a valuable member of the Post,” Edmonds said. “When one of our guys needs him, he’s just there.”
“He’s a tremendous patriot,” Edmonds continued.
Switching hats, Edmonds also honored a member of the Mille Lacs County Historical Society.
Roseanne Volker was honored for her dedication to the organization and the Great Northern Depot Museum.
Volker has put in endless hours in both the photograph room and the archive room, Edmonds said, curating the storied history of the Princeton area.
“What would probably take a decade of work, she did in about three months,” Edmonds said.
Volker is a member of a group of volunteers called the “Wednesday Wonders” that meets each Wednesday to work on depot museum projects, Edmonds noted.
Rosie Papesh and David Good of the VFW honored three members with DSA awards.
Papesh introduced Charles Dobson, who was described as a man who steps up and helps the VFW and its auxiliary whenever he can.
VFW Commander David Good recognized the husband-wife team of Al and Lila Roehl.
“If there’s a need, they are there,” Good said of the Roehls.
The Roehls head the VFW’s annual Poppy sales, which raises money for the VFW Relief Fund, which helps local veterans in need. They also spearhead the local Gifts for Kids program at Christmas time, bringing gifts to children from families in need at Christmas time.
“They have distinguished themselves as among the best people at the VFW,” Good said of the Roehls.
In addition to plaques recognizing their prestigious honor, Good presented the Roehls with a new American flag to display at their home.
The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce honored two volunteers during the DSA banquet: Andrea Gerrard and Faith Goenner.
The two were honored as the organization’s members of the year, said Kim Young, executive director of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Andrea Gerrard was honored for continuously promoting the Princeton Community.
The Chamber is grateful for Gerrard’s time and talent devoted to the organization, Young said.
Goenner was recognized for the passion she has for small businesses and all she does to help businesses in the Princeton area grow.
Chamber board president Carrie Vesel was on hand to present the awards with Young.
Scott Liestman of the Princeton Lions Club presented the final award of the evening.
Recognized was Lion of the Year Steve Hennessy.
Hennessy is a Lion who always makes himself available to the service club and is involved in many of the 60 ongoing projects of the Princeton Lions Club.
Mayor Thom Walker said it best when noting the impact of the DSA honorees on the Princeton community.
“Princeton is great because of its volunteers, and the people being honored,” Walker said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.