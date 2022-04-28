Taco Johns serves up new restaurant in Princeton

Downtown location closes after 31 years, reopens off of Highway 169
Everything is bigger, better, and bolder at Taco Johns in Princeton.
That’s because the 30-year-old franchise has moved from downtown to a new location off of Highway 169 on Princeton’s south side.
Owner Eric McBroom opened the new restaurant at 105 9th Circle S. at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 26 with family, friends, contractors, members of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce, and even the Princeton High School Pep Band on hand.
The new Taco Johns showcases the national Mexican restaurant chain’s newest features in look and feel. Taco Johns will also have a new set of hours to meet the needs of its longstanding customers, as well as its newest customers coming off Highway 169, McBroom said.
The move comes at a time of need for the Princeton Taco Johns.
“We had outgrown the downtown location years ago,” McBroom said.
With a remodel pending to upgrade the restaurant to the new national brand standards, the decision was made to build new, McBroom said.
The location at Rum River Drive South and 9th Circle South was chosen because it was adjacent to Highway 169 and it could accommodate a better drive-thru, McBroom said.
“We were able to double the size of the drive-thru,” McBroom said. “That will be huge for us.”
Speaking of doubling things at Taco Johns, the new restaurant was built with double the cook lines- one dedicated to serving in-restaurant diners and a second line dedicated to drive-thru customers, McBroom said.
Taco Johns brings the latest in technology to the new Princeton location.
There are all-digital menu boards highlighting Taco Johns’ menu, and electronic kiosks on which to place food orders, McBroom said.
Those dining inside can take advantage of the restaurant’s new Wi-Fi capabilities, too.
For those who prefer mobile ordering, there is a colorful and convenient pick-up station right inside the front doors of the restaurant.
While the Taco Johns menu has stayed pretty standard, its hours of operation are not.
“We have extended our hours,” McBroom said.
“We will be open until midnight a couple nights a week and we’ll open for breakfast at 7 a.m. on the weekends now,” he said.
The restaurant will be open Monday through Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to midnight, and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Breakfast will be served from 6-11 a.m. daily.
In welcoming Taco Johns’ newest restaurant, Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel said in a prepared statement, “The McBroom/Vance family has owned and operated Taco John’s in Princeton for 31 years, so we have no doubt that Eric’s new location will continue to provide exceptional service and crave-worthy flavors to the great people of Princeton.”
Taco John’s is hiring additional team members at the Princeton restaurant. Interested candidates can apply online at tacojohns.com.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
