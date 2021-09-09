Summer is winding down and so, too, is the library’s Summer Learning Program with its theme “Reading Colors Your World.” The library website is full of congratulatory messages for the prizewinners, including Amber, Ellie and Charlotte who won prizes sponsored by the Friends of the Princeton Library.
Although this summer’s programming wrapped up in August, many children’s programs begin this fall, providing a number of creative activities that promote reading. Beginning with toddlers and preschoolers, the Early Childhood Family Education-led storytime will resume in-person groups at 11-11:30a.m. on Wednesdays (for preschoolers ages 3-5) and Fridays (for toddlers ages 1 ½ to 3) in the library community room. No registration is required and parents and caregivers are welcome to accompany their children.
“Random Leaves of Kindness” is an activity that teaches ways of showing kindness toward others. Children are invited to pick up a printed leaf picture in the children’s area of the library, take it home and cut it out, then perform the act of kindness printed on the leaf. Leaves that are returned to the library will be displayed on library windows and a small reward will be given to each of the participants.
During September, children who visit the library will be invited to help Pete the Cat find his missing buttons hidden among the library’s indoor nooks and crannies, an indoor treasure hunt that helps children become familiar with the library and its features. Outdoors, weather permitting, children can enjoy a “story stroll,” a self-guided path featuring the book “Bark George” beginning Monday, Sept. 13 through Saturday, Sept. 18. I hope the weather does permit this fun and engaging adventure with reading!
Virtual programming for kids continues with “Dungeons and Dragons” for teens on Monday, Sept. 13, from 4-6pm. “Butterfly Mask” is a take-and-make kit available beginning Monday, Sept. 20, designed to help kids and adults hold onto summer just a little bit longer. Register for these activities on the East Central Regional Library events calendar at ecrlib.org.
Generated by concerns for the pandemic-related learning loss experienced by school children nationwide, the online library resource “Brainfuse, Help Now” will present a free workshop that addresses “parents’ stresses and fears in order to provide their children with the kind of support they need at this moment.” This online workshop will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. To register, follow the link on the ecrlib.org website.
“One Book, One Minnesota” is a program sponsored by the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library which encourages readers all over the state to read a selected book and follow up with group discussions both online and in community settings. This year’s selection is “Murder on the Red River,” by Minnesota author Marcie Rendon and is available in both e-book and e-audiobook format through Sept. 26. The author, an enrolled member of the White Earth Nation, writes from her background and experience as a Native American. See the related display of American Indian Library Resources at the Princeton Library on shelves and in the display case.
Stay tuned for the results of the MN Writes, MN Reads annual Minnesota Author Project awards. “Stuck at Home,” a compilation of entries in the North Branch Library’s annual poetry contest and written by Amelia, North Branch librarian, has been selected as a finalist for the award. Results will be announced on the ECRL website. Congratulations, Amelia!
What else is new at the library? Here are four fun facts for you to know: 1) After a long hiatus, the Community Room is once again available for use by community groups. Contact library staff to reserve this space. 2) September is Library Card Sign Up Month. Come in or sign up online to obtain or renew your card. 3) The Afternoon Delight Book Club will discuss “Finding Dorothy” by Elizabeth Letts, the story of the making of “The Wizard of Oz,” author Frank Baum and his wife, Maud Gage Baum on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. in the Community Room of the library. The book club is free and open to all – come join us! 4) Save the date for The Friends of the Library Book Sale on Saturday, Oct. 9. Held for just one day, the sale will feature hardback and paperback fiction. It’s always fun to browse a book sale – come in and check it out!
