Princeton’s annexation of the Sherburne Village Mobile Home Park will have to wait as the City Council seeks clarification on concerns of local residents.
A request to annex the mobile home park and nearby land was delayed after several residents spoke up against the move during a May 13 public hearing.
The first woman to speak at the hearing raised concerns over the annexation because Amicorp is being sued over allegations of a Ponzi scheme in Florida. The lawsuit was reported by businesswire.com in July 2019, but the Union-Times has not been able to inspect the filed complaint as of press time.
Todd Olin, who represented owners Kent and Brenton Titcomb during the meeting, clarified that the park is overseen by Kaw Parks, a subsidiary of Amicorp.
Residents repeatedly highlighted concerns over worse traffic on nearby roads, pointing out there were already problems with speeding on 317th Avenue Northwest. They argued that expanding Sherburne Village would increase traffic and the danger.
Olin, who is a studio leader with Minneapolis-based civil engineering firm Landform Professional Services, argued that concerns of traffic on the county road would probably require additional enforcement and monitoring of the area, as there are currently problems with drivers speeding down that road.
Two speakers brought up concerns over the possibility of connecting Fourth Avenue South to 317th Avenue Northwest. While no connection is in the current plan, the landowners emphasized that such a connection could make their neighborhood more dangerous.
“We would like to keep our neighborhood safe and quiet, and by opening it up, it would change all that and be a lot more dangerous,” resident Robert Loeffler said.
Olin said the annexation did not include connecting Fourth Avenue South to 317th Avenue. He did mention a separate, ongoing project the company may file with the city in the near future that would be just north of 317th Avenue, but no connection was planned as part of that development.
Board Chair Jay Swanson of the Baldwin Township Board told the council that the landowner had not approached Baldwin Township, where the mobile home park currently resides, at all.
“I hate changing boundaries, and that’s what we’re talking about doing,” Swanson said.
Olin clarified that the request for annexation was due to a lack of proper zoning in Sherburne County.
“It’s currently a legal non-conforming use, and there is not a zone available in the township right now that allows this use,” Olin said. “So our application, really the step forward we’re trying to take, is to bring it into compliance and bring it into the city.”
Another speaker made a few claims regarding the procedure of the annexation. First he pointed out that the request for annexation was improper, because it does not abut the city border, which is required by state statute.
He also argued the notification of the annexation was improper. He said he had spoke to most of the current neighboring residents, many of whom did not receive the legally required notice.
City Attorney Damien Toven said he was not overly concerned about the abutment issue. As for the claims the city did not properly notice nearby landowners, Toven said he would need more information to determine if that was true.
Ultimately the council agreed to delay implementing the annexation ordinance until the concerns brought up at the meeting could be clarified. It also would give the owners a chance to meet with Baldwin Township, to see if the town could address their needs. It is expected to come back for a first reading during an upcoming meeting.
