Dozens of people lined Northland Boulevard in Princeton to protest vaccine requirements by employers.
Sign-bearing protesters stood along the sidewalk between where Northland Boulevard intersects with South Rum River South and the M Health Fairview Northland Medical Clinic.
Amanda Stanley, who was one of the organizers of the event, said she was protesting being pushed into a decision that she’s not comfortable with — specifically vaccine mandates.
Her employer told her that she needed to get vaccinated or she would lose her job, Stanley said.
Annette Korthof, a protester willing to speak with the Union-Times, said her employer hadn’t required the vaccine, but had provided bonuses and paid time off for employees who received it, she said.
“As Americans we need to take a stand, we need to put our foot down and say enough is enough and we need to fight for our freedoms because we can already see they’re being taken away,” Korthof said. “Our freedom of speech is being taken away and we got to stand up.”
