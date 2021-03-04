Princeton intends to add 41 acres of land for industrial and commercial development.
The Princeton City Council held a first reading of an ordinance to annex the 41 acres in the northwest quarter of the city. The parcel in question lies on First Street, west of Highway 169 and just north of the Princeton Municipal Airport.
Princeton purchased the land for $525,000 Dec. 21, 2020, according to City Clerk Shawna Jenkins. The annexation process began Jan. 11, after the necessary 30-day notice to the county, township and adjacent properties.
Before the reading the council held a public hearing, but no residents made a comment.
One change made to the ordinance was highlighted during the meeting. It was modified to allow a change in the electric utility provider.
The Princeton Public Utility will have the option to purchase the rights to service the area from East Central Energy, Community Development Specialist Stephanie Hillesheim said.
The council intends to sell the land for commercial and industrial purposes, according to Jenkins.
The ordinance will come before the council again March 11 for the second reading. Once passed it will be sent to the state for approval.
