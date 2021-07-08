The Princeton City Council approved moving ahead on the reconstruction of the taxiway at the Princeton Municipal Airport recently.
The low bid for the project was below the engineer’s estimate by over $500,000. Council members approved the $977,730 bid for the reconstruction from Knife River Corporation — North Central June 24.
The city received seven bids for the reconstruction of taxiway A, connecting taxiways and to install a new medium intensity taxiway lighting system.
The engineer’s estimate for the project was just over $1.5 million. The low bid was $977,730 from Knife River, while the high bid was $1,533,288 from J.R. Ferche, Inc. The high bid was approximately $3,000 cheaper than the estimate.
In addition the council approved the purchase of new body armor for police, a visit by the circus and continued the mutual aid agreement between Princeton and the city of Isanti.
New body armor
The Princeton Police Department requested $16,050.68 to purchase new body armor for 10 officers. The department had budgeted $14,500, but needed approval for the higher quote.
Once the body armor is received the department will begin the process to apply for grants that will reimburse the city for approximately half of the cost of the armor. The department needs the serial numbers on the armor to apply for the grant, so it cannot be applied for before the armor is received, according to Chief Todd Frederick.
In 2016 the city received $5,200 back the last time the department purchased new body armor, according to city documents. The armor replacement is part of the five-year replacement schedule and on the Capital Improvement Plan.
The circus is coming to town
The city approved a request by the Princeton Lions to host a circus 4-7 p.m. on July 30 in the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds.
The Lions will bring the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus to town as part of a fundraiser for the club.
The approval was pending some additional information the city required from the Lions.
Mutual aid with Isanti
The council also approved a mutual aid agreement with the city of Isanti ahead of the expiration of a previous agreement.
The agreement covers police and public works services and is almost identical to an agreement signed five years ago. The only significant change mentioned was the officer hourly rate, which was raised to $68, according to staff.
