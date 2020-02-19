This school year, that idea finally became reality. Sara Clemons is in the middle of a 12-week class, working with 12 students on the basics of officiating various high school sports. The results, she said, have been alarming in the fact she’s seeing students develop more than just on-the-court skills.
“It’s amazing. I’m seeing kids who maybe were a little shy or less confident doing things I wasn’t expecting them to do,” said Clemons, a Fairmont High School and Bemidji State University graduate in her sixth year at Princeton. “They step in, they volunteer and want to officiate.”
“These kids have an interest in sports, and what this class does is helps put into perspective what it’s like to be an official,” Princeton Activities Director Darin Laabs said. “This is a great skill for them to have, because when they go to college they will be able to make money officiating rec sports, and those that are really passionate about it will eventually be able to move up and get certified through the high school league.
“These are the people who grow up and become referees. They’re interested in sports and have that knowledge. They feel like they can give back.”
Officiating any sport is more involved than throwing on a pinstriped shirt and black pants or an umpire vest and facemask. Obviously, a thorough knowledge of the rules is a must. But there is much more to the art of a fairly called contest.
The class starts with a strong emphasis on the rules before jumping into officiating technique. Clemons teaches National Federation of State High Schools Association-approved signals, spacing and positioning on the court, field or ice, and how to confidently make a call.
Once classroom work has completed, students head to the gym and start making calls. They start with in-class sports with students playing whatever sport they’re focused on with students rotating as officials. Their first real experience comes with Recreational Games class at the high school.
“I thought this class was a good opportunity to learn how to officiate at a younger age, and they pay really well. It’s a quick way to make a lot of money,” said Princeton junior Cal O’Neil, who plays varsity basketball. “I’ve enjoyed the learning environment. You don’t have to be so good at it right away, so people are a lot more accepting of how we do.”
Students thinking the class would be an easy A were in for a surprise. Before being allowed to officiate at the youth level, they are required to shadow an official in the field so they can watch them in action and get advice from them after the competition. Two students in the class already have been hired for youth basketball games.
“We had one student fill in and officiated a ninth-grade game because we had a cancellation, and she stepped up and did it,” Clemons said. “That’s not typical. We try to encourage starting and the youth and middle school levels prior to doing that level, but there was a need and she stepped up and did it.”
The mental portion of being a solid official also is an important part of the class. Clemons said being unsure of a call is a recipe for trouble, so she teaches the importance of avoiding self-questioning.
“We talk about that it’s very important to have thick skin and if you’re going to make a call, you have to make it with confidence,” Clemons said. “It doesn’t matter what the call is, you need to be confident because it will be less questioned. Whenever any of the students go into a situation where they officiate at youth level, they come back and report how it went. We discuss what happens. So far, they say the first game is harder, but then they settle in and if they know what they’re doing, they leave you alone.”
“Sara really designed a good class,” Laabs said. “To get an A, they have to referee tournaments in town. They come into youth tournaments, have to dress professionally and be an official. I’ve told these kids when they’re done with basketball season, there will be youth tournaments they’re looking to fill. All they have to do is take a test online. You have to have some aptitude. You have to have some gumption and knowledge and confidence.”
Numbers provided by the Minnesota State High School League showed that numbers for varsity officials have remained stable in recent years, but that hasn’t stopped the organization from heavily recruiting prospective officials to get involved. The challenge to find enough officials gets tougher at the junior varsity level and only increases at the middle school and youth levels.
Pete Cheeley is a veteran central Minnesota football and basketball official. He mostly works in grades 7-10 basketball now and said the opportunities for young officials are everywhere. Increasing scrutiny (and screaming) from parents, fans and sometimes coaches can lead to young officials hanging it up.
“I could work four days a week if my body could take it,” Cheeley said. “(Activities directors) are really finding it hard to get officials for lower level games. One reason is that several years ago, high schools went to three person officiating crews instead of back in my day we only had two. So that depleted the numbers of officials working lower level games.
“Some younger officials try it and quit. They think it’s not worth the time and not worth getting scrutinized by coaches and fans. Why should a young official leave his wife and young kids to go out on a Friday night and get screamed at? So they try it, don’t like it and quit.”
Last fall, Laabs got certified in officiating soccer so he could fill in for junior varsity matches when he couldn’t fill openings. He also is working on his volleyball certification for the same reason.
Getting involved as a high school student can open many doors for prospective officials. They can make about $50-70 per game, which usually only last an hour. Working games also provides irreplaceable experience for those hoping to advance to the varsity level. For those not quite that ambitious, opportunities to officiate intramural sports in college are abundant and also is a quick way to make money.
“If they want to get involved, they need to go to games and watch officials and learn from them,” Cheeley said. “You cannot beat experience when it comes to officiating.”
Clemons said she already is seeing major progress in her students’ officiating prowess and hopes they take their interest to the next level in the future.
“This class gives them real-life experiences that prepares them for a job they could get into.”
