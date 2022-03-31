Princeton Schools, East Central Regional Library collaboration broadens student access to vast collection of reading materials

The world of books has been opened wide for students in the Princeton School District through a collaboration between the school district and East Central Regional Library.
That’s because students logging into library resources through the District’s reading app, SORA, on their school-issued devices can not only access Princeton school libraries, but also the vast catalog of the East Central Regional Library system, says Jessica Faust, marking and communications manager for East Central Regional Library.
The program, offered through East Central Regional Library, is called Public Library CONNECT and provides student access to thousands of age-appropriate titles for their use inside the classroom, at home and beyond.
Sora automatically filters content to only include age-appropriate titles depending on each student’s grade level.
“We hope access to these additional digital titles will help Princeton students’ love of reading continue to flourish for many years to come,” Faust said.
With Public Library CONNECT, students use their school credentials through Sora – rather than a separate library card – to easily log into the library’s digital collection. Sora also supports teachers by offering classroom-specific tools like personal assignments, reading analytics and exportable notes that individualize learning.
“The really cool thing about the program is that through the use of SORA, students can log in and check out the same book,” said Jodi Johnson, instructional technology coordinator for the Princeton School District.
That is a valuable tool when it comes to class reading projects where students in a class- or across a grade level- are tasked with reading the same book.
Such a project isn’t always possible with a teacher’s budget limitations when it comes to purchasing physical books for each student to read. Through the school district’s collaboration with East Central Regional Library, digital editions of those books can be made available to students and teachers because the library system holds multiple site licenses to the books, Johnson explained.
“It opens up way more books to students,” Johnson said of the collaboration with the library system.
“It’s a wonderful community connection,” she said.
“East Central Regional Library loves the program,” Faust said.
“It makes reading so easy and opens up the world of the library to the students,” she said.
Johnson says Public Library CONNECT is a great match for the Princeton School District because she believes a school district can never provide too many ways for its students to access books and help develop a love of reading.
The Princeton School District is the fourth district in which East Central Regional Library operates the collaborative Public Library CONNECT.
Chisago Lakes was the first school district to offer the program, Faust said.
The Cambridge-Isanti School District and Braham School District also work with the East Central Regional Library to increase student access to books through Public Library CONNECT, she said.
