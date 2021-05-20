The Princeton City Council held its regular meeting on May 13. Below are several items of business from the meeting.
Knox box prices rise
The council made the final approval to raising the prices on Fire Department Knox Boxes — special lock boxes used to keep keys to critical locations in the building so firefighters can access them quickly during an emergency. The boxes are required by ordinance in new construction and encouraged for older buildings. The city will install the box for free. The prices increased due to a rise in the materials used to make them. As of May 13 the price of surface mounts increased from $325 to $453 and flush mounts increased from $350 to $508.
City receives $800 in donations
The Ruzek family donated $250 to the Princeton Police Department. It will be used to assist the department with child safety promotions.
Twice New Clothing donated $350 to the city. The stated purpose of the donation is to go to the Princeton Splash Park. Twice New also donated $200 for flowers at the Oak Knoll Cemetery.
Hearing held on right of way vacation
The council held a public hearing on vacating a right of way in Dunham’s addition. The vacation is part of the agreement between the city and CKW Developers. It will be introduced next meeting.
Grant requests tabled for more information
The council tabled a request by the American Cancer Society for a $1,000 grant to support the Mille Lacs County Relay for Life. It was tabled so the council could look into how much it had awarded the relay in the past.
The Princeton Ambassador Program requested $2,500 in grant money from the city. The money will be used to cover costs of visiting other communities and help fund the scholarships at the end of the year. The council was hesitant at how much money the program was requesting and members wondered how much this would benefit Princeton, versus other communities who donate to the program. The grant was tabled so the council could get its questions answered.
Rum River Festival parade permit approved
Council members approved the special event permit application for the Rum River Festival parade and street fair. The Princeton Area Chamber submitted the request for the event on June 10.
As part of the event the city also had to send a request to the county to close Rum River Drive, which is also CSAH 29.
Rescue boat purchase approved
The council approved $18,500 to purchase a rescue boat ahead of the start of canoe season. The purchase includes the boat, motor, trailer, safety equipment and training.
If the Fire Department completes the relevant training before June 30, a $5,000 portion may be reimbursed by the state.
Without the boat it could take 45 minutes to an hour for adjacent jurisdictions to respond for water rescues. The project was budgeted for $25,000 in the Capital Improvement Plan.
Sealcoating comes in under budget
Council members received two bids for sealcoating from Allied Blacktop and Pearson Brothers. Allied Blacktop came in lowest with $0.79 per square yard versus the $1.17 per square yard bid by Pearson Brothers.
The council accepted Allied Blacktop’s bid, which will cost approximately $105,200. The project was budgeted for $160,000.
