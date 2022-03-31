 Skip to main content
Princeton’s future class of 2035 attends Kindergarten Safari

Princeton Kindergarten Safari
Future students at the Kindergarten Safari photo booth capture the beginning of the Tiger Pride journey.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

On Thursday, March 24, young children and their parents in the Princeton area were invited to Princeton Primary School for the Kindergarten Safari.

“I’m super, super excited to be welcoming in our families,” Principal Sarah Marxhausen said. “Kindergarten Safari is designed to welcome in our new kindergarten students and families. It’s something we’ve been wanting to do for the last couple years, but with the pandemic we just haven’t been able to do it.”

Named after the primary school’s different Wild About Kindergarten events and to go along with the school’s tiger mascot, the Kindergarten Safari provides an interactive orientation and introduction to kindergarten. Future students and their parents had the opportunity to register for kindergarten and to sign up for early childhood screening.

Families were also able to explore the kindergarten wing of Princeton Primary School, going from classroom to classroom and learning all about the school buses, nutrition services, health services, the Spanish immersion program, and what a day in kindergarten might look like.

“We wanted to make sure that we could personalize the experience for families to make it engaging, interactive, and fun,” Marxhausen said.

Students at the event were each given a name tag and lanyard to wear for the duration of the orientation. They were also given a passport to take to each classroom. After each visit to a classroom, the students’ passports were stamped and once they got a stamp from each classroom, they won a prize.

Each classroom featured a different element of kindergarten for families to learn about with games and activities for the children to engage in, such as a scavenger hunt, coloring, math and counting games, and writing and spelling games.

The highlights of the safari seemed to be the photo booth and the appearance of the Princeton Tiger himself.

The photo booth allowed students to dress up as tigers or wear masks and get their photo taken. They were positioned behind cardboard cutouts of jeeps to make it appear as though they were real on a safari.

Students also had the opportunity to explore one of the school buses and practice going through the lunch line using their lunch codes.

While safari guides — teachers wearing safari hats — were available to help families navigate the kindergarten wing and help them find a place to start, families were able to move through the classrooms at their own pace and tailor the experience to fit their needs.

“I think Princeton is the best place that there is for our little Tiger cubs,” Marxhausen said. “I feel very fortunate and blessed that I get to be here and be their principal.”

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

