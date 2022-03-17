Princeton’s Caley House celebrates silver anniversary

Thursday, March 10 was a historical day for Princeton’s Caley house.
Twenty-five years ago, the Caley House assisted living facility, also known as Elim Wellspring, opened its doors to the community.
Caley House got its start in 1927 in the original Caley mansion, named after one of Princeton’s pioneer businessmen, Thomas H. Caley (1848-1921).
Thomas Caley served as a Union soldier in the American Civil War and owned and operated Caley Hardware.
The original Caley Mansion housed the Elim Home nursing facility until the building was demolished in the 1960s. Then, in 1997, the Caley House was built and opened its doors where the Caley mansion previously stood.
Remnants of the original mansion still exist today in the lobby of Caley House, including several oak columns, two large interior doors with oval glass windows, two antique oak fireplace mantels, and some stained glass windows.
Caley House is now a 29 unit assisted living facility which is fully staffed with home health aides and nursing services.
In celebration of Caley House’s 25th anniversary of the building’s opening and its residents, the Caley House will be hosting a friends, family, community, and ice cream social on April 22. The social event will be held outdoors, weather permitting, at 2:30 p.m. at Elim Wellspring Caley House, 104 Eighth Ave. S.
