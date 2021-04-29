The total value of property in Princeton increased over the last year.
The Princeton City Council heard a breakdown April 22 of how property taxes have shifted over the last year. Overall estimated market value in Princeton increased by 11% from $393 million to $439 million, according to County Assessor Daryl Moeller.
Approximately 61% ($265.8 million) of Princeton’s property value is in residential properties. Commercial, industrial and apartment buildings make up 14.2% of the city’s property value, and tax exempt properties account for 25% of the total value, according to council documents.
Milaca’s overall estimated market value increased by 6% from almost $230 million to just under $255 million.
Residential properties account for 55.2% of Milaca’s property values. Just over a quarter of the city’s tax value is in tax exempt properties. Commercial, industrial and apartments make up almost 19%.
Moeller estimated taxes on commercial and apartment type properties would increase next year, while residential properties are likely to see a tax decrease. That is assuming government budgets don’t increase drastically.
“If budgets go crazy commercial’s gonna go way up,” Moeller said.
Mille Lacs County’s total estimated market value for 2021 is almost $3.3 million. That includes all real estate, mobile home, personal property parcels as well as exempt properties. Princeton makes up 13.5% of that total, while Princeton Township accounts for just over 8%. Milaca is almost 8% of the county value and Milaca Township is almost 5.5%.
The taxable estimated market value for the county is just over $2.8 million. Princeton accounts for 11.24% of the taxable market value, Princeton township is just over 9%, Milaca makes up 6.5%, Milaca Township makes up 6.2%.
Residents who wish to appeal their property tax values may do so during the Mille Lacs County Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting 6 p.m. June 14 in the Historic Courthouse. Appointments can be made by calling 320-983-8311 or 1-888-280-8311.
