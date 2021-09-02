Keith Butcher, general manager of Princeton Public Utilities (PPU), was presented the Rising Star award from the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association, Aug. 17 at the association’s annual conference.
The award is presented to a municipal utility employee who has been in their current position for five years or less, and has demonstrated, among other qualities, a dedication to the goals and principles of municipal utilities through problem solving and creativity.
Butcher joined Princeton Public Utilities in 2019. Since that time, he has worked to improve PPU’s presence in the community through an improved and more interactive web presence as well as more contemporary online offerings that educate and inform the community about the goings on at the utility.
PPU now livestreams commission meetings, which are archived and viewable on its website along with meeting minutes, financial reports and regulatory updates. A series of videos about the past, present and the future of PPU have also been recently produced and are also available via the PPU website.
Butcher is mindful that every Commission decision has an impact on the ratepayers and ultimately the Princeton community. Public input, transparency and open discussion have been hallmarks of his tenure in Princeton.
The Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association, formed in 1931, represents the interests of 124 municipal electric and 33 municipal natural gas utilities.
