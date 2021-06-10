The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department May 28 to June 4. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, May 28

11:31 a.m. Found a 6-8 week old kitten on the 100 block of 4th Avenue S.

3:30 p.m. Responded to a collision on the 300 block of Rum River Drive N.

6:02 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle theft from the 400 block of 15th Avenue S.

8:31 p.m. Filed theft charges in an incident reported on the 300 block of 21st Avenue N.

Saturday, May 29

4:30 p.m. Arrested an individual on assault charges on the 300 block of 4th Avenue S.

Sunday, May 30

10:12 a.m. Received a report of a collision on the 700 block of Northland Drive.

12:26 p.m. Received a report of a bear in a park on the 400 block of 11th Avenue S.

2:09 p.m. Received a report of a burglary on the 400 block of 1st Street.

7:33 p.m. Received a report of criminal damage to a resident’s vehicle on the 1500 block of 16th Street N.

Monday, May 31

10:24 a.m. Received a theft report from a location on the 700 block of 3rd Street N.

11:33 a.m. Received a report of criminal property damage on 11th Avenue S.

1:33 p.m. Received a report of threats on the 400 block of 6th Avenue S.

7:10 p.m. Responded to a collision with no injuries near the intersection of 4th Street S. and Rum River Drive.

Tuesday, June 1

2:25 p.m. Responded to a collision near the intersection of Rum River Drive and 6th Street S.

5:12 p.m. Received a report of a theft of kayaks on the 200 block of 4th Street S.

Wednesday, June 2

4:28 p.m. Received a report of a scam on the 900 block of West Branch Street.

4:48 p.m. Responded to a crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive S. and 2nd Street S.

6:44 p.m. Responded to a crash on the 200 block of Rum River Drive N.

