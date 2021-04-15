The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department April 2-9. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, April 2
12:45 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on the 700 block of 7th Avenue N.
11:52 a.m. Responded to a vehicle crash with no injuries that occurred in the 100 block of 9th Avenue Circle S.
1:01 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash resulting in less than $1,000 in damage in the 1100 block of 7th Avenue S.
5:28 p.m. Received a report of a shoplifter in the 300 block of 21st Avenue N.
Tuesday, April 6
2:08 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off in the 1100 block of 7th Avenue S., but the suspect later returned to pay.
4:55 p.m. Received a report of credit card fraud from a location on the 1400 block of 1st Street.
Wednesday, April 7
1:04 a.m. A break-in and theft was reported on the 500 block of 19th Avenue N.
Thursday, April 8
5:49 a.m. Received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1400 block of 17th Avenue N.
4:25 p.m. Responded to a shoplifter reported on the 300 block of 21st Avenue N., but the suspect was gone when officers arrived.
