The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department April 2-9. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, April 2

12:45 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on the 700 block of 7th Avenue N.

11:52 a.m. Responded to a vehicle crash with no injuries that occurred in the 100 block of 9th Avenue Circle S.

1:01 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash resulting in less than $1,000 in damage in the 1100 block of 7th Avenue S.

5:28 p.m. Received a report of a shoplifter in the 300 block of 21st Avenue N.

Tuesday, April 6

2:08 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off in the 1100 block of 7th Avenue S., but the suspect later returned to pay.

4:55 p.m. Received a report of credit card fraud from a location on the 1400 block of 1st Street.

Wednesday, April 7

1:04 a.m. A break-in and theft was reported on the 500 block of 19th Avenue N.

Thursday, April 8

5:49 a.m. Received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1400 block of 17th Avenue N.

4:25 p.m. Responded to a shoplifter reported on the 300 block of 21st Avenue N., but the suspect was gone when officers arrived.

