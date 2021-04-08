The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department March 26 to April 2. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Monday, March 29

10:55 a.m. Responded to a theft that was possibly a civil issue in the 500 block of 19th Avenue N.

Thursday, March 31

4:56 p.m. Received a report of a stolen cat in the 100 block of 18th Avenue N.

Thursday, April 1

4:59 p.m. Received a report of stolen snow pants in the 100 block of Rum River Drive N. The pants were later returned.

