Friday, Nov. 5

12:00 Damage was reported to a restroom in the 1100 block of 4th Ave. N.

9:10 a.m. Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Rum River Dr. N.

Saturday, Nov. 6

9:55 p.m. A 36-year-old male was arrested in the 200 block of Rum River Dr. N on an outstanding warrant.

Sunday, Nov. 7

6:45 a.m. A broken window was reported in the 1200 block of Pine Lane.

6:51 a.m. Responded to a report of an alarm at the gun case at Walmart, An alarm alerted a glass break.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

10:07 p.m. A 41-year-old male and 31-year-old female were arrested for theft at Walmart.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

4:19 p.m. A vehicle accident was reported on Rum River Drive at Northland Drive. No injuries were reported.

Thursday, Nov. 11

9:15 a.m. An assault was reported in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue. Incident is under investigation.

