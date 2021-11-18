Friday, Nov. 5
12:00 Damage was reported to a restroom in the 1100 block of 4th Ave. N.
9:10 a.m. Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Rum River Dr. N.
Saturday, Nov. 6
9:55 p.m. A 36-year-old male was arrested in the 200 block of Rum River Dr. N on an outstanding warrant.
Sunday, Nov. 7
6:45 a.m. A broken window was reported in the 1200 block of Pine Lane.
6:51 a.m. Responded to a report of an alarm at the gun case at Walmart, An alarm alerted a glass break.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
10:07 p.m. A 41-year-old male and 31-year-old female were arrested for theft at Walmart.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
4:19 p.m. A vehicle accident was reported on Rum River Drive at Northland Drive. No injuries were reported.
Thursday, Nov. 11
9:15 a.m. An assault was reported in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue. Incident is under investigation.
