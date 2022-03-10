The Princeton Police Department responded to the following calls:

Friday, Feb. 25

7:30 a.m. Responded to an accident on Rum River Dr. At Fifth St. N. No injuries reported.

11:21 p.m. Removed a person from a location in the 100 block of Fourth Ave. S.

Saturday, Feb. 26

12:22 p.m. A dispute between neighbors involving threats was reported in the 1400 block of Fifth St. S.

Sunday, Feb. 27

5:58 a.m. A purse was found in the 100 block of Sixth Ave. S.

2:40 p.m. Investigated people going through a dumpster in the 600 block of Rum River Dr. S.

4:54 p.m. Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Rum River Dr. N.

Monday, Feb. 28

3:20 p.m. A theft and property damage was reported in the 800 block of Seventh Ave. E.

9:53 p.m. A 54-year-old male driver was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 95 at Alpha Road for driving after cancellation- Inimical to public safety.

Wednesday, Mar. 2

2:03 p.m. Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Ninth Ave. Cir.

Thursday, Mar. 3

8:25 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in the 400 block of First St. No injuries were reported.

5:44 p.m. A threats complaint was received from the 1100 block of Third St. S.

11:30 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in the 1200 block of 11th Ave. N. No injuries reported. A tow was needed.

