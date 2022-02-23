The Princeton Police Department responded to the following calls for service:

Friday, Feb. 11

5:02 p.m. Medical response in the 1400 block of 15th Ave. N.

Saturday, Feb. 12

7:54 p.m. A damaged glass door was reported in the 900 block of Rum River Dr. S.

Sunday, Feb. 13

12:22 a.m. An assault was reported in the 400 block of 7th Ave. S.

8:58 p.m. Medical response on 16th Ave. N.

Monday, Feb. 14

6:38 a.m. Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of 7th Ave. N.

8:49 A vehicle accident was reported in the 700 block of Northland Dr. No injuries reported.

9:01 a.m. A theft was reported in the 1200 block of Pine Lane.

11:08 a.m. a hit&run accident was reported in the 1100 block of West Bridge St.

2:48 p.m. A hit & run accident was reported in the 200 block of Rum River Dr. N.

11:35 p.m. Responded to an accident on Highway 169 and Rum River Dr.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

11:02 p.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested on 16th St. N. For violating an order for protection.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

9:04 p.m. The theft of a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Northland Dr.

Thursday, Feb. 17

3:32 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. At 3rd St. N. No injuries reported.

