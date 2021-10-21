The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Friday, Oct. 8

1:26 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported in the 600 block of Rum River Drive N.

3:45 p.m. Responded to an accident in the 300 block of 21st Avenue. No injuries reported.

6:34 p.m. A intoxicated person was reported near a vehicle in the 800 block of Eighth Avenue S. Two minutes later a call came in of a person found lying on the ground.

Saturday, Oct. 9

11:32 p.m. A 38-year-old woman was arrested in the 900 block of Rum River Drive S. for interfering with a 911 call, domestic assault, and DWI.

Monday, Oct. 11

11:24 a.m. A theft was reported in the 300 block of Rum River Drive N.          

Tuesday, Oct. 12

6:55 p.m. Responded to an accident in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue N. where a vehicle hit a garage. No injuries reported.

7:11 p.m. The theft of Halloween decorations was reported on Willow Circle.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

2:39 a.m. Assisted Mille Lacs County at the scene of a vehicle accident in the 5500 block 152nd Street in rural Milaca.

4:37 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on South Rum River Drive near Coborn’s. Injuries were reported.

Load comments