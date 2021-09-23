A lifelong storyteller is bringing his story home to Princeton.
Michael Dardis, a Princeton native and 1965 graduate of Princeton High School who grew up on a small farm east of Princeton, has accepted the invitation of his classmates and will discuss his historical fiction novel, Dark Side of the Sun, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Princeton Civic Center. The discussion and book signing is sponsored by the Princeton VFW Post 806.
Dardis, who now resides in Bloomington, served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and received a Purple Heart, and the US Army Commendation for Valor during the war. A graduate of the University of Minnesota with degrees in history and geography, Dardis blends his love for history and geography with his was experiences to weave a story that crosses through two wars and the lives of six families.
The synopsis of the book: “During the course of two wars, brave people fight through the darkness to discover that where there is hope and courage, there is also honor and love.”
According to a description of the book, “Living in Detroit during the Great Depression, the Schmidt family struggles to maintain loyalty to their adopted country while being drawn into the seductive shadow of Nazi Germany. One by one, they are at the center of a top-secret plot that could change the course of World War II. Years later, two young Vietnam veterans, William O’Brien and Susan Johnson, try to find love and build a family while they struggle with the traumas they both suffered in the war. These stories lead the reader to Michigan, Germany, the battlefields of South Vietnam, Texas, Oklahoma, and finally to Minnesota.”
Dardis says the book, published in 2018, tells the story of six families from 1900 to 1972.
“This is historical fiction, so a lot of research went into this book,” Dardis said.
“However, it is also based on a lot of my own experiences from the Vietnam War,” Dardis said.
A lot of the book takes place in Germany, but also explores what it was like to be a German living in the United States during World War I and World War II, Dardis said.
Dardis served in combat in Vietnam for a year. He was in an artillery unit near the Cambodian border.
“I was shot when our fire base was overrun,” Dardis recounts. “Half of my unit was either killed or wounded that night.”
Dardis, who himself was shot and injured, says he stayed behind to work the radios after the attack, but was eventually ordered out of the camp by a medical evacuation team, known as a medevac unit.
Dardis was awarded a Purple Heart and the and the US Army Commendation for Valor.
The author says the book took about three years to write. A follow-up to “Dark Side of the Sun” is in the works.
“It’s not a war novel, but has the war in it,” Dardis said.
Dardis says he is honored to return to Princeton on Sept. 28 to share his book with friends and former classmates.
“I look forward to coming home. It is an honor to be asked,” Dardis said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.