(Note: Memory Lane is published once a month with items from that month’s editions of the Princeton Union and Princeton Union-Eagle of 25, 50 75, 100 and 125 years ago.)
August, 1996 — Stephen Meinz, heading into his senior year at Princeton High School, was selected for the 1996-97 Minnesota Music Association all-state mixed choir.
Water rates went up for customers in Princeton. The Public Utilities Commission announced a raise of $1.36 per 1,000 gallons per month after setting the price at $2 only four months earlier. The minimum charge remained at $8 per month.
The four-day 105th Mille Lacs County Fair was set to begin the next week with buttons costing $3.
Mille Lacs County Sheriff Jules Zimmer of Princeton resigned to become the chief of police in North Branch. Zimmer had worked for Mille Lacs County law enforcement for 19 years.
Two Princeton residents - one a local English teacher for many years, the other a nurse for many years (including overseas during World War II) - have been named Mille Lacs County’s outstanding senior citizens. The honors went to Fran Barg, 70, and Marie Kapsner, 73.
The Oaks, a landmark in Princeton as the community’s first senior citizen high rise, is marking its 25th anniversary. The building is a 41-unit three-story building on North Third Street. (Note: The building is still being used in 2021.)
More than 20,000 attended the Mille Lacs County Fair. Only the 1991 five-day centennial fair had a larger attendance.
The Princeton School Board had the first reading Aug. 13 of a policy it is developing on how to charge home school students if they participate in extracurricular activities. Under the proposed policy the students would pay two-thirds of what the activity costs the district. If a student played boys basketball, for example, the fee would be $209.97. Some board members expressed interest in charging the full amount, thus a cost of $314.95 for the same sport.
The city has put forth $300 in earnest money to secure land for a new fire station that could be built at a site just beyond city limits in Baldwin Township. The area involved includes three lots on four acres.
Headline: “City says old mill safety hazed, calls for removal.” The Princeton Mill had sat empty for three years and was a safety hazard, City Council members said, with rotting grain, large openings and large rats abounding.
August, 1971 — Tex McDonald of Princeton was named recipient of WCCO Radio’s Good Neighbor Award on July 30. He was honored for a lifetime devoted to baseball. He started on the sandlots of Princeton in 1908.
The 1971 edition of the Mille Lacs County Fair will open a three-day stand in Princeton on Monday, Aug. 9.
It’s back to school on Aug. 31 for students of the Princeton school district, announced Superintendent Arnold Dahle.
Unprecedented cold. That’s what just occurred in the Princeton area during the last part of July and early August. Temperatures ran at values that would be expected in mid-May or early September.
About 150 flower arrangements were displayed and judged at Princeton’s annual flower show, a show sponsored annually by the Civic Betterment Club.
Oh, the rafters rang with singing Saturday at the golf course during the steak fry festivities. Al Sater and Russ Rogde spent the evening alternately ticking the ivory at the piano bar while a crowd sang its favorite tunes.
Janet Erickson of Richfield, Minn., officially begins duties as Princeton’s librarian on Sept. 1 following the retirement of Mrs. Elizabeth Frost, librarian in Princeton for the past 37 years.
It’s back to school this week for local teachers, of which there are 19 new ones who will report for workshops and conferences The other 100 will join the new staff members on Monday, Aug. 30.
About 2,400 youngsters set foot in the halls of four Princeton school buildings yesterday to begin another year of education. The students were greeted by 119 teachers.
The third annual Rum River Conference football jamboree will be held here Friday. Four teams located in the western half of the Rum River Conference will scrimmage two quarters each against the four teams from the east.
August, 1946 — John “Tex” McDonald returned last Thursday from Chicago where he attended a meeting of the Rules and Conference committee of the Big Ten, Big Six and the Missouri conference. He was placed on the active list of referees in the football and basketball games for the 1947 season . . . While in Chicago he was a guest of Boston Red Sox great Ted Williams who was married to a Princeton woman.
Thomas Owens was installed as commander of the Princeton American Legion post. The post had a successful year under the leadership of Frank Bigelow as commander. It has acquired a clubroom, which is now furnished and open for use, and has a membership of 226.
Mille Lacs County’s 55th annual fair which was to have opened August 21 has been canceled on the order of Dr. W. R. Blomberg, Princeton health officer. Raymond Lee, secretary of the state fair, said that unless there seemed to be a marked decrease in the polio epidemic in the Twin Cities, it was possible that children under the age of 15 might be excluded from the state fair.
Due to the polio situation all band practice and concerts have been canceled until further notice.
It is hoped the Social Security tax will be held to 1 percent for both employer and employee. An increase of 1 1/2 percent would be quite noticeable in most business establishments. Why take all the joy out of life? Taxes, as most other things, are well enough in moderation, but the individual should not feel that the sole end of his existence is to pay tax tribute to the government.
Rev. Norman A Madson, who has served for 21 years as pastor of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at Santiago, has accepted a call to serve as dean of the seminary that is being opened by the Norwegian Synod at Bethany Lutheran College, Mankato.
Cancellation of the Minnesota State Fair was announced by Governor Thye on Wednesday following an order issued by Dr. A. J. Chesley of the State Board of Health. The action was taken because of the present polio epidemic which is the most sever the state has experienced. The total number of polio cases reported in the state since Jan. 1 is 1,204.
Mrs. Harold Heath of Wyanett arrived home on Tuesday with her baby daughter Carol who had the unusual experience of being born in an ambiance Thursday night enroute to a hospital in St. Paul. The little girl is none the worse for her rather unexpected appearance which temporarily struck terror to the heart of her mother and almost made a nervous wreck of the young ambulance driver.
All public schools in Mille Lacs County have postponed their opening day until Monday, Sept. 16, in accordance with a recommendation by the state commissioner of education as a precaution to the spread of polio.
Fred Osborn, the five-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Osborn, Princeton Township, is the seventh person in the Princeton territory to contract poliomyelitis.
Advertisement: Roller skating Labor Day afternoon and evening, also every Wednesday and Saturday evening, and Sunday afternoon and evening at Roll’s Resort, west side of Spectacle Lake.
Representatives of five villages on Highway 95 and the city of St. Cloud met with members of the State Highway Department to discuss extending the tarvia surfacing on that route next season. About 40 persons were present at the meeting held at the Spaniol Hotel in St. Cloud.
August, 1921 — The 30th annual fair promises to be the biggest and best Mille Lacs County has ever produced. With approximately $2,000 offered in premiums every foot of space should be filled with exhibits.
Sunday afternoon a vast throng assembled in the armory to pay the last token of respect to James Brown who was killed in the world war. The service was held under the auspices of Fremont Woodcock Legion post. Brown was in the Meuse-Argonne offensive with Company C of the 360th Infantry. He was wounded on Nov, 2, 1918, by a machine gun bullet and he died on Nov. 25. Only 15 members of 250 in Company 2 survived.
The top story of Herbert Stay’s new barn, almost completed in Glendorado, was blown off in Tuesday evening’s wind storm and was demolished. Mr. Stay carried fire insurance but not insurance for tornadoes.
All arrangements for the community picnic at the fair grounds next Sunday have been perfected and if the weather is favorable doubtless hundreds of people will be on hand to participate.
One thing that has done much to advertise Princeton and Mille Lacs County all over the northwest is the superior quality of brick which our yards manufacture. Wherever their fame has spread, judicious builders insist that it must be part of the contract that all brick must be of Princeton manufacture. The Woodcock and Oaks yard is now turning out brick at the rate of 50,000 a day. Thirty men are employed there. Last Friday the yard in the past 47 days had made 2,500,000 of which 1,450,000 were burned, 536,200 set in the kilns and 510,000 were dried. The yard plans to make 3,000,000 bricks this year. The men employed average $3 per day. The capacity of all the yards is 10 million per season, and 5,000 cords of wood are used as engine fuel.
Jon Mossman, Clair Smith and Millard Howard motored over to Danbury, Wis., on Saturday and returned on Sunday with 60 brook trout, but whether they or their Indian guide, John, caught them they did not say.
From present indications there is every reason to believe that the fruit and flower displays at the Mille Lacs County fair will surpass, both as the number and quality of exhibits, those of any previous year.There is promise of a large display of fruits and vegetables put up in jars, and the bread, cake and pie department will doubtless give superintendent Mrs. J. C. Herdliska all the exhibits she can handle.
Now that the treaty of peace with Germany has been signed, preparations for resumption of complete trade and diplomatic relations with that country should soon be underway.
Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Berggren made a trip to Cannon Falls, covering a distance of 200 miles on Sunday, merely for a joy ride.
August, 1896 — The council let a contract for a new steel bridge across the west branch of the Rum River this week.It is to be built near the site of the old one at Sadley’s mill. The council decided that the interests of the largest number of citizens would best be served at that site.
The summer school, now in its third week, is flourishing and the interest and attendance do not flag. Superintendent Rocheleau has proved himself a most excellent conductor and his assistants are highly spoken of by those attending. Among the pleasing features of this year’s school are the lectures which are praised and have been given.
Miss Irma Bloomingdale has been granted a leave of absence by the board of education on account of ill health. Miss Mary Carlson has been engaged to teach the second grade until such a time as her health will permit Miss Bloomingdale to return.
The Princeton Co-operative Creamery manufactured 205 tubs of prime butter for this week ending Monday, of which 183 were shipped.
A chicken pie supper and an apron sale will be given at William Hartman’s in Greenbush on August 19.
The county fair is now less than a month distant and everyone should be making preparations to attend it. Let each one bring something to exhibit, and the fair will be a brilliant success. (Note: In the early years of the fair it was held in the latter part of September.)
The high school building is being thoroughly revamped and repaired prior to the opening of the fall term of school.
A large number of Princeton people are occupying cottages at Green Lake. They report delightful weather for camping and a most enjoyable time.
The officers of the Mille Lacs County fair association are rustling hard to make this year’s fair a greater success than any of the four which have preceded it. Almost every farm has been visited and the occupants requested to make an effort to enter an exhibit in some of the different classes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.