(Note: Memory Lane is published once a month with items from that month’s editions of the Princeton Union and Princeton Union-Eagle from1996, 1971, 1946, 1921 and 1896.)
October, 1996 — Princeton’s VFW post could be out of the gambling business by next year if what state gambling officials told representatives of the post on Sept. 20 holds up as the final say about major problems at the post. The post was told it had 60 days to pay the state $250,000 in unpaid gambling revenue, as well as paying a civil penalty of $4,000.
Hints of the possibility of reconstructing LaGrande Avenue (now Rum River Drive) and three blocks of First Street in 1997 were made at a City Council meeting.
Demolition of the vacant and deteriorated Princeton Mill complex (located near today’s civic center building that also houses the historical society) began last week and will continue through the fall and winter. Extermination of rats, a health problem at the site, has been completed, it was noted at a City Council meeting.
Headline: Jail capacity to increase by 40 as Sherburne County decides to go with $8 million expansion.
After six weeks of discussion the Princeton School Board decided to allow nonpublic school students in the district to participate in extracurricular activities. Along with that approval went a fee of $100 per activity per student, with a maximum of $300 per family. In addition, there was a fee of $100 per year and $35 per activity to the Minnesota State High School League, as required by the league.
Headline: School district to have excess-levy referendum on general election ballot. The story said if approved it would raise $1.069 million, with the state paying 76% of that amount.
Princeton ranks fourth in the state for the amount of property taxes among non-metro communities with a population of 2,500 or more. The tax on a $65,000 home is $1,129. Cambridge (ranked 10th) was at $1,038, Mora (ranked 25th) at $941, St. Cloud at $822, Elk River at $707 (ranked 116th) and Baldwin Township (ranked 124th) at $592. The study by the Minnesota Taxpayers Association showed that a home assessed at $65,000 in Princeton would likely sell for $70,119.
A lady from Buffalo made a proposal to the Princeton Planning Commission to buy the 83-year-old armory and set up an interior design business and offer retail merchandising and services.
United States Distilled Products owes the city $51,631 for the extra cost the city incurred in handling the company’s wastewater through Nov. 15, the city says. The company says it should be only $17,550 for extra processing costs the first nine months of the year.
Headline: School district has purchase agreement for $126,000 sale of 4.4 acres to funeral home. (Note: The sale didn’t go thorough.)
October, 1971 — Officials of the Princeton Fire Department said they suspect the fires which started in the crawl space below the ground floor of Kathy’s Cafe and the second floors of the cafe and Mark’s store (northeast corner of the main downtown intersection) at 10 p.m were intentionally set.
Neither the rain nor the opening of duck season kept an estimated 1,200 people from attending the Homemakers Fair in Princeton at North Elementary. The two-day event was capped by the awarding of 164 prizes donated by the Princeton Retail Merchants organization and national sponsors of the program.
Cotten’s Automotive, the business which lost its building in a fire last spring, will hold an open house Oct. 18 in its new store located at 403 First Street.
Making its debut on Tuesday was the Rum River News (precursor of the Town & Country Shopper), a free circulation newspaper which is distributed by mail each week to postal patrons in and around Princeton. It replaced the Princeton Union Shopper printed by Princeton Publishing.
The Princeton post office will become part of Area Mail Processing, one of the newest innovations of the U.S. Postal Service, on Oct. 23. Area Mail Processing will apply primarily to mail originating here which is destined for delivery outside Princeton, said postmaster Jerome Chmielewski.
After its second appearance in as many weeks, the new publication, the Rum River News (a shopper) is getting an enthusiastic response from readers, as well as advertisers. Princeton has always been a going, growing town.
Three Princeton High School classes will be conducted in downtown Princeton this week in observance of American Education week.
Bill Puffer of Conoco and Dry Cleaning fame has installed a new automatic car wash at his station. You simply sit in your car while huge brushes pass over and around the vehicle carrying water, soap and a rinse. In two minutes you drive out with a sparkling clean car. Some deal.
The first combined music department concert and art show of the season will be held at the high school Nov. 8.
The annual fall conservation workshop was held last week at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Eleven hundred sixth-graders from Mille Lacs, Sherburne and Benton counties participated in the two-day event.
October, 1946 — From all sections of the country come wails of despair concerning the meat shortage. The housewives of the nation for more than three years have suffered from a fearful sugar shortage. Stocks of certain wearing apparel, including shoes, are amazingly short, Probably one of the worst shortages in the country is that of lumber which, in turn, makes the housing problem exceedingly difficult. But with all these shortages about 130 million Americans are managing to eke out an existence that is not too difficult after the end of World War II. There are some very valuable possessions that are not rationed to the vast majority of our citizens — sunlight, moonlight, the whisper of the winds, and the songs of birds. Added to those blessings right now is the gorgeous coloring of the autumn woods, A drive along the north shore of Lake Superior will make anyone forget even the OPA (Editor’s note: The Office of Public Assistance was a federal organization created in the 1940s.)
Princeton fortunately has a number of young brides, girls who have married servicemen. Some of them are native to this section of the country; others have come from the South, the East or West, and a few are from overseas. There are adjustments to be made on all sides, by the people residing in this community and by these young strangers. On the whole these young brides will find the village exceedingly friendly . . . The best cure for a feeling of loneliness or depression is to start giving, and whatever is done let those desiring happiness be sure to give of themselves.
Members of the local American Legion post will sponsor an Armistice Day dance. Arrangements have been made to secure the Karl Hawkins orchestra from St. Paul which consists of six pieces and a girl singer.
Members of the Parent Teacher Association voted at their business meeting Monday evening to buy a radio phonograph for the school at a cost of $200. At the tea and reception for the teachers approximately 115 attended. Mrs. E. T. Hanson presided at the business meeting.
The wiener roast held last Thursday evening in they pines by a group of the younger people of the village proved to be a delightful affair. Raleigh Henschel with a huge bonfire had arranged a perfect setting for the frolic. The young matrons did their bit by furnishing an array of tempting hot dishes and desserts. Everyone was introduced so that at least the members of the younger group will have a speaking acquaintance with each other. The party was concluded with songs around the campfire. This was the first of a series of such gatherings planned for the fall and winter. About 40 attended.
Mrs. Grover Umberhocker was elected president of the Princeton chapter of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union at its annual institute held at the Methodist parsonage on Tuesday.
Members of the Masonic lodge and Kedron Chapter of the Eastern Star are sponsoring a jamboree at the armory Halloween night for the benefit of the community hospital. The program includes a basket social, costume ball and bingo . . . Couples with a basket will be admitted free, high school students without baskets will be charged 25 cents, and anyone else without a basket will be charged 50 cents.
October, 1921 — On Friday, October 21, there will be held in Princeton a county rally for the Red Cross and Public Health association. During the afternoon session, which will be held in the high school auditorium, officers will be elected.
The Dorcas society will hold a towel shower at the home of Mrs. John F. Patterson next Wednesday afternoon. Every member is requested to bring a kitchen towel. The home was located in the 300 block of South Sixth Avenue.
Mrs. Lynn Hall left on Monday for Castlewood N. Dak., to attend the funeral of her brother who was killed overseas in the war. He was killed three years ago and his body has just arrived.
Miss Margaret Armitage went to Sparta, Wis., on Friday in consequence of the serious illness of her sister Anna’s husband.
Thomas H. Caley, prominent progressive American citizen and veteran of the Civil War, died at his house Friday, October 14 at 12:30. He was conversing with his wife and Mrs. Charles Rines when he collapsed. The passing of Thomas H. Caley means a heavy loss to the village of Princeton and county of Mille Lacs. His memory will always be revered.
This is the season of the year for wiener roasts and during the past week several friends and neighbors assembled for two of these night frolics. Tuesday evening Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Stark entertained a number of their friends at a wiener roast.
Early Tuesday morning an electric bolt descended upon the armory and ripped the flagstaff to smithereens, scattering it in pieces upon the ground. The current passed through the roof, bored small holes in the basement ceiling and temporarily incapacitated the right arm of a young woman member of a religious cult who was preparing breakfast. The armory was occupied at the time by several hundred of this cult, who slept there, and it was indeed fortunate that no greater injury resulted.
Mrs. Viola Branchaud has purchased a nifty Dodge sedan for the purpose of conveying passengers from the depot to her hotel and return. Hotel Branchaud, which recently installed steam heat, has a good patronage and its proprietress is a first class business woman who believes in keeping abreast of the times.
October, 1896 — Dr. Fridley, the dentist, will be at the Commercial Hotel in Princeton, October 19 and 20, and will make regular trips every two months thereafter.
Ducks are making their appearance in considerable numbers but, on account of warm weather, are flying too high for good shooting.
A. J. Bullis has put up a new and convenient greenhouse where he will keep his flowers this winter. It is nicely arranged and supplied with heat.
One of the pleasant occasions of the week was the surprise tendered Mrs. F. Irish in honor of her seventy-second birthday at the home of Dr. O. C. Tarbox on Tuesday afternoon. Fifteen ladies were seated at the table, the eldest lady being ninety years old, and the average age sixty-nine.
Main street is again loaded with loads of potatoes. It is several hours before a farmer can get a chance to unload.
Typhoid fever is reported in Milaca. The up-river town should get a hump on itself and clean up.
Two Stillwater hunters, James Hansen and Will Alexander, had a short hunt at Mille Lacs lake last week.They went Saturday night, intending to stay a couple weeks, and took a tent, food and camp equipment. They camped about 18 miles from Aitkin, pitching a tent on the lake which fairly teemed with ducks. That evening they had company. A number of Indians called to welcome the young men to their hunting grounds and incidentally to beg whiskey and tobacco, but they got neither. The next morning the boys started out early to knock over a bunch of ducks. On their return they could not find their camp. Everything had vanished There could be little doubt as to had taken their property but they decided it would be useless to seek to recover it. So they went home.
Ben Soule Jr. will close his mill about November 10. All those who have planing to be done must get the lumber in before that time.
Butter has become quite scarce in the Princeton market, due no doubt to the closing of the season for cattle running at large.
