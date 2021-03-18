The Princeton Lions Club raised thousands of dollars, while honoring a member who died late last year, with a raffle held in lieu of the club’s annual ice fishing contest.
This year would have been the 34th annual contest, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it. The Department of Natural Resources set a limit of 250 people for this kind of event, but the Lions usually attract 750 to 1,000, making it unfeasible, according to Scott Liestman, the chairperson of the contest.
However, the Lions still needed to do something to fund their service projects.
“We still needed to have a fundraiser of some sort, because the fishing contest has been our largest fundraising effort that we do every year,” Liestman said.
So instead of asking local businesses for merchandise to go to the event, the club asked for cash donations and organized The Gerald Boser Memorial Ice Fishing Raffle.
1,791 tickets were sold in the raffle for $10 a piece. They were sold at Coborn’s and the liquor store over multiple weekends in February. After expenses the Lions netted almost $16,500, Liestman said. On top of that the Lions also raised an estimated $12,000 in donations during its business fundraiser.
“You put the two together and we’re equal to our best year ever on the fishing contest,” Liestman said.
The Lions will continue asking for donations from local businesses until the end of March, according to Liestman.
First place in the raffle was a guided fishing tour in the Grand Rapids area, given by Boser’s son Jason. Jim Boser and Kelly Boser McBroom also donated to the raffle. Jim gave a cash donation of $500 and Kelly’s husband, Steve, made 10 fire pits to be given out over the next decade of the raffle.
Ultimately the trio decided to make their donations last over the next decade in honor of their father.
“We decided for at least the next 10 years, until Steve’s fire pits run out,” Jim said.
The drawing itself was held March 1 in the K-Bob Cafe. Brian Hohlen won the guided fishing tour, Christian Wetcosky took the second-place $500 Jim donated, and Jay Pike won the first of the memorial fire pits donated by Kelly and Steve.
Gerald was 83 when he died Nov. 12, 2020, from heart failure after contracting COVID-19, according to Jim. He was married for 15 years and had three kids: Jim, Kelly and Jason.
“We think that COVID wore him down and then his heart just gave out,” Jim said.
Gerald was very involved in the community. He was active in the Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, the Lions and more, according to Kelly.
“He was a great dad, he was very involved in our lives growing up and as we got older,” Kelly said.
Gerald spent a lot of time working on the ice fishing contests. He was proud of the event, considering it a strong fundraiser, according to Kelly. Each year his family helped by making signs and drilling holes in the ice, Jim said.
“He was out there from sunup to sundown until the last time he could do it,” Jim said.
Jim said Gerald was always happy to do the extra work, like running the books when he was treasurer for the Lions or the Fire Department. When Gerald was treasurer for the Fire Department, he would set aside a Saturday each month to get the work done, according to Jim.
“That was kind of his super power,” Jim said.
Gerald also encouraged his family to get involved, often bringing them along when he volunteered.
“He always brought us kids with him too, and the grandkids,” Kelly said. “It was important that they volunteered or did good as well for the community. It was important to him.”
Funds raised by the raffle and other events go to the Lions Club’s variety of service projects. For example, the Lions organize screening events for kids’ eyesight. The club goes to Princeton, Milaca and Cambridge schools to screen kids for vision problems. Last year they screened over 6,500 students, according to Liestman. They also provide low-vision machines they loan to people with eyesight problems.
The club has had to cancel multiple fundraisers, including the spring raffle and fly-in brunch.
“Those are two pretty good fundraisers for us as well, so that was why it was pretty imperative that we had this event, in some fashion anyway,” Liestman said.
Anyone interested in joining the Lions or learning more about the local chapter can contact Liestman at 763-498-4902.
