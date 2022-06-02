Princeton kick-starts summer with Rum River Festival

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for a fun-filled week ahead with the annual Rum River Festival.
The festival is four days long consisting of multiple events throughout the community with the Rum River Festival Parade as its highlight.
Events for the festival kick-off on Thursday, June 9 with the start of the American Legion post #216 medallion hunt. The hunt will start with the release of the first clue on Thursday, and one new clue will be released everyday until the medallion is found.
Also starting on June 9 is Princeton’s city wide garage sale which extends until June 11.
Other events taking place on Thursday, June 9 are the Street Vendor fair in Downtown Princeton which starts at 4 p.m. Following the street fair, at 6 p.m., is the start of the Rum River Festival Parade.
With 70 units, and more still rolling in, the theme for the parade is “This is Princeton.”
“The chamber was collaborating with the city and the school district on a campaign called ‘This is Princeton’ to get people working on telling their stories about all the great things in princeton and to encourage people to work here, live here, shop here, go to work here, go to school here,” Kim Young, executive director of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “There are just so many things Princeton has to offer. We are kicking off that campaign during the parade.”
Following Thursday’s events are the Riverside Park activities on Friday, June 10.
Those activities include the Chalk Art event starting at 3 p.m. and going until 4 p.m. and the beer garden alongside Addie’s Ice Cream Truck from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Then from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. music from a decade’s band will play throughout the park as the Lucky Ducks are dropped from the bridge at 6 p.m.
After the activities at Riverside Park, people can head over to the Princeton Speedway to watch the races starting at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s events kick off with the Rum River Festival 5k at 8 a.m. in front of the Princeton Library.
Following the 5k are the Ladies Local from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Food Trucks on the Farm at Brickton Genetics from 10: a.m. - 2 p.m. on Brickton Rd.
Ending Saturday’s events is the Gala Night with art and music at Trinity Crossing on 116 6th Ave. N. from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Wrapping up the Rum River Festival is the Princeton Lions Club Airport Brunch at the Princeton Airport from 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. with a free will offering for breakfast.
