Princeton Students of the Month October 2021

Princeton High School recognized the following students as the school’s students of the month for the month of October. Pictured in the back row, left to right, are Adam Euteneuer-Science,  Pau Segade-Music,  Jacob Bluml-LeMire-Art,  Alex Frantesl-English. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are Logan Davis-Phy. Ed.,  Taryn Noehre-Student at Large,  Hannah Doty-Social Studies, Merissa Smith-World Language,  Emily Lubenow-Math, Jackson Runde-CTE

 

Load comments