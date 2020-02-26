The Princeton High School speech team took advantage of familiar surroundings on Saturday, placing third out of 33 teams at the 16th Annual Tigerhead Invitational.
“We had an outstanding showing,” Princeton coach Thor Mattick said. “We had many individuals place highly. The team is gearing up for the conference and section meets at the end of March, and they are working hard.”
Princeton had first-place honor finalist performances from Caitlin Efta in drama and Briana Dokken in great speeches. There were more than 500 competitors along with 110 coaches and judges at the meet.
Here are Princeton’s results:
Finalists – Kaely Neary, second place, extemporary reading; Dominic Nevares, second place, poetry; Paige Johaneson and Justin Bonasera, third place, duo interpretation; Emma Benjamin, fourth place, poetry; Caroline Gernander, fifth place, drama; Connor L’Heureaux, seventh place, great speeches; and Kaite Nies, eighth place; drama.
Honor finalists – Caitlin Efta, first place, drama; Briana Dokken, first place, great speeches; Emily Lubenow, second place, discussion; Claire Ostroot, second place, storytelling; Alisa Foede, third place, storytelling; Emmarie Wolfsteller, third place, humorous; Dylan Foede, third place, extemporary reading; Iris Bienusa, fourth place, drama; Angelo Vita, fourth place, extemporary speaking; and Sophia Johnson, fifth place, humorous.
Honorable mention – Joel Dodd, creative expression; Cloey Howard, discussion; Alec Collins, humorous; Rachel Lacina, poetry, and Amber Sandberg, prose.
Princeton will compete on Saturday in Zimmerman.
For Milaca, Fallon Mastin place fifth in honors finals in extemporary reading, Matthew Meister was honorable mention in discussion, and Jillian Leom earned honorable mention in humorous.
