The Princeton City Council’s rationale in closing a meeting to discuss a developer’s annexation petition and a related housing development failed to consider a key open meeting law provision regarding attorney-client privilege.
That’s the conclusion reached by Mark Anfinson, an attorney for the Minnesota Newspaper Association, when asked for an opinion regarding a Dec. 3 meeting that was attended by Todd Olin, a project lead with Minneapolis-based civil engineering firm Landform, and Kent Titcomb, Amicorp, Inc., the applicant presenting an annexation petition for the Sherburne Village Mobile Home Park.
Here’s what happened: Prior to closing a portion of the Dec. 3 meeting for an agenda item labeled development, Mayor Brad Schumacher cited attorney-client privilege in a pre-closure statement, a state law requirement.
Schumacher stated that only the officials and consultants of the council who were reasonably required access to data could attend the closed meeting.
That essentially shut out the public from what was discussed.
“To close a meeting based on the attorney-client privilege, you cannot, by definition, have an outsider in the meeting room,” Anfinson said. “The whole purpose of the attorney-client privilege is to allow a client [the city] to talk confidentially with an attorney. If you share that with any outsider who is not part of your client group, you demolish the validity of the attorney-client privilege.”
Councilor Jack Edmonds and Councilor Jules Zimmer also had concerns about the closed meeting.
They contacted the Union-Times after the newspaper sent a Dec. 6 email to council members and City Attorney Damien Toven questioning the closure.
The newspaper, prior to the Dec. 10 meeting, told the two city leaders it wanted the client-attorney privilege issue discussed openly in order to provide transparency.
Edmonds said Schumacher had told City Administrator Robert Barbian as mayor, he would address any issues relating to the closed meeting at the Dec. 10 meeting.
“This development is not going away,” Edmonds said. “It’s going to come up again. This should have been handled in a planning commission meeting.”
Requests by the newspaper for a response to the closure before Dec. 10 went unanswered by city officials.
Therefore the Union-Times made two online requests to speak during open forum at the Dec. 10 council meeting.
After the Union-Times stated its concerns during open forum at the city’s Dec. 10 meeting, Schumacher said city officials had assumed its discussions with the developer would be simple and the scope of the project was clear.
Schumacher then stated: “After much discussion, the [council’s] conclusion was that the annexation and development project needs more discussion, as we spoke about tonight and future meetings moving forward. If there was a mistake or a misstep in the way that this was discussed [an improperly closed meeting], it was sincerely not intentional.”
Schumacher then contacted the Union-Times Friday, Dec. 11, to address issues the newspaper had presented in its email to the council and staff and during open forum at the Dec. 10 meeting, where Olin spoke openly about Landform’s work with the Sherburne Village, Sherburne Lakes and Amicorp.
He said the city was negotiating, and the Dec. 3 closed meeting was intended to work out a public utilities easement.
That easement would go through a proposed private development [Sherburne Lakes] to get utility service to Sherburne Village.
Furthermore, Schumacher said Olin provided a proposal to run water pipes through private property, and wanted to move the annexation process forward.
Schumacher reiterated the purpose of the Dec. 3 closed meeting was to negotiate easements to get public utilities installed.
Olin also needed to attend a Dec. 16 meeting of the Princeton Public Utilities Commission to work out portions of his deal proposal, Schumacher said.
“PPU would put water lines through private property, but allow them to be public,” Schumacher said. “Mr. Olin’s biggest concern if the Sherburne Lakes septic fails or the MPCA permit is no longer good. He needs to be able to get septic to the city. That was his concern before coming to public utilities. Septic is most important thing for his development. Water is second,” Schumacher added.
Schumacher admitted the conceptual plan involving Sherburne Village and the proposed 55-plus Sherburne Lakes development involved a complex issue.
“This concept has already been here,” Schumacher said, referring to attempts with a similar development in the area three to five years ago. “Then, it was so hard and so confusing, they weren’t able to get it done. This is complex”
Normal developments are simple, Schumacher explained. A developer builds a road, and water and sewer lines to specification, and then turns them over to the government.
“With this proposal, how are you going to service a water main on private property if you don’t have a negotiated deal to figure that out?” he said.
Schumacher said his Dec. 10 statement still stood regarding the city’s explanation why it closed the Dec. 3 meeting.
“We didn’t intentionally do anything wrong,” he said. “We are trying to figure out how functionally, how we can get this to go.”
Schumacher said the Union-Times would have been given more latitude to ask questions after the council had returned from closed session, similar to what the newspaper has done in the past, if a reporter had attended the meeting in person.
The Union-Times reminded Schumacher that recently applied COVID-19 room restrictions requested by the city’s Emergency Management Team in a Nov. 19 memo to the city council was the reason the newspaper gave up its seat inside the city council chambers and has been participating via Zoom.
When again asked if the closure was a mistake, Schumacher stood by the decision made on Dec. 3.
“Look at Todd Olin’s memo. He’s trying to trade us financial discounts for property.” Schumacher said, adding pending negotiations existed.
Litigation, not negotiation, is addressed by open meeting law when attorney-client privilege is cited as a reason for a closed meeting, Anfinson said.
The Union-Times asked Schumacher why City Administrator Robert Barbian and City Attorney Damien Toven didn’t comment when the newspaper began asking questions during open forum at the council’s Dec. 10 meeting, and if he, as mayor, was going to handle any questions about the Dec. 3 closed meeting.
Schumacher replied, “I’m pretty sure those guys were not going to say anything because my neck is out on the line, not theirs. When they didn’t speak, we moved on.”
