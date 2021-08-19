Seeking additional impacts of moving a weather monitoring station at the airport, the Princeton City Council approved an increase to the cost of the project Aug. 12.
The council approved an amendment to the analysis of moving the automated weather observing system at the Princeton Municipal Airport during its regular meeting. The council and the Airport Advisory Board discussed the move during a July 1 meeting. The amendment increases the task order for the project from just over $4,000 to $9,709 to complete the analysis, according to council documents.
An automated weather observing system monitors existing weather conditions at the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Building heights near the airport are restricted based on their proximity to the system.
The current location of the system is not conducive to the plans for expanding the Princeton business park. At the joint meeting, city officials favored two alternatives, one on the west side of the landing strip and one to the east.
On the west side the city would need to either purchase the land or place an easement on it, to provide some kind of control on the land and clear vegetation. But the eastern location would interfere with potential expansions to hangar space at the airfield and height restrictions could impact existing structures depending on the exact location of the sensor, according to the discussion at the July 1 meeting.
Under the amended task order, engineering staff will determine cost estimates for moving the system. They also will determine the compatibility of existing hangars for the eastern option, consider possible limitations on building in the business park within 1,000 feet of the system and estimate the cost of removing vegetation from the western option.
Donations
Princeton received almost $11,000 from various businesses in donations for several projects that will support local police and firefighters.
The council accepted a donation of two sun shades from Craftsman’s Choice to cover training areas for the Princeton Police Department. The shades will be built in September and are valued, in total, at $2,207.56.
Kwik Trip donated $1,000 to the city for the Princeton Fire and Rescue Department’s new foam trailer. The Bayer Fund donated $2,500 to the PFRD for new flashlights.
The PFRD also received $250 from the Princeton Twice New Clothing Center to purchase educational material including coloring books for Public Safety Day bags.
Walmart donated $5,000 to the city for Night to Unite, Public Safety Day and the Shop with a Cop program.
