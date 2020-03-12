Invitations to respond to the 2020 census arrive in local mailboxes this week.
Ninety-five percent or about 143 million U.S. households will receive an initial invitation to respond to the federal information collection effort between March 12 and 20.
U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Jeffery Wigren shared that fact when he visited with Princeton city leaders and staff at the start of a March 5 council work session.
Wigren provided an update on census procedures and explained what citizens can expect with the 2020 census, the first to have an online response option.
Participants may also respond via phone or by mail on a paper questionnaire. Households will receive invitations to participate no later than April 1, 2020.
The U.S. census counts every resident in the United States. It is mandated by the Constitution and takes place every 10 years.
Census results help determine how many seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed over the next 10 years to communities for critical public services and infrastructure like emergency response, fire departments, schools, hospitals, roads and bridges.
For the last 18 months, Wigren said he’s been meeting with county commissions, city councils, and non-governmental organizations to build local partnerships.
“These are grassroots mobilizations efforts,” Wigren explained “We’ve learned local officials best carry the best message about the importance of the census.”
Wigren provided an update on census worker recruitment and that’s pertinent to non-response follow-up, which is the very last phase of the process.
He also addressed concerns people might have about information being kept confidential.
“We know from previous U.S. census efforts in Minnesota that 80 percent of our population will count itself in the first three weeks,” Wigren explained.
This week, people will start to get their invitation letters. The letters provide simple and easy instructions, explaining how to complete the census form.
“If people have a reliable Internet connection, we prefer that they complete the form online and answer the 10 census questions,” Wigren said.
This time, there’s no long-form questionnaire, Wigren explained.
The form, which contained 140 questions, was rebranded and is now called the American Community Survey. That survey isn’t part of the current census.
“That survey is only done to a random number of households according to geography every other year or every third year, depending on the size and density of the population,” Wigren added.
There are pockets in rural areas that don’t have reliable Internet, Wigren said.
“Those people don’t have computers at home, or they have a P.O. box. We can’t deliver questionnaires there, so we have something called Operation Update Leave. “A physical form is delivered by a federal Census taker to that household.”
That process began in 2016, and ended in October of last year, Wigren said.
“Everyone has to be linked to a physical address, and is assigned a unique identifier,” Wigren said. “When you get your invitation letter, there will be a census identification on that letter. And when you go into the phone or Internet system, when you enter that I.D. it will automatically merge your data.”
Those who don’t have the appropriate technology will have the form delivered to their home.
Wigren said Mille Lacs County Land Services Office Director Michele McPherson has been a critical resource in serving as the county’s census liaison.
“She’s connected with all of the clerks, and has put a ton of census information in the quarterly newsletter,” he said. “She’s done a great job of carrying the message. We are 100% fully staffed with workers in Mille Lacs County.”
If a household does not respond to the initial invitation letter, they will get a second invitation letter, then they will get a reminder postcard, then a third letter, and then a final postcard the last week in April, Wigren explained.
“Right now, I’m hoping that Mille Lacs County administration will host census training at the courthouse,” he said. “If there were a place in Princeton to do that, I would think Sherburne County census takers would come up here as well.”
Wigren asked if Princeton city officials wanted to be included on a list of training sites.
Mayor Brad Schumacher asked for and received city council consensus for listing the Princeton Public Safety Building and Princeton Civic Center as training locations. Schumacher said any fees for use of those locations would be waived.
Questionnaire Assistance Centers will return as part of the 2020 census effort, Wigren said.
These locations help technology-challenged people, he said.
“Based on the low census response rate we have for Princeton tracts, a center may or may not involve a staff member being assigned,” Wigren said.
Barbian said the best location for that type of center would be the Princeton Public Library. Wigren said all public libraries are de facto locations for this particular aspect of the overall U.S. census effort.
“That would be an ideal location,” Wigren said.
Having such center is probably one of the most essential components in ensuring the city gets a complete count, he added.
“We have one chance to get this right,” Wigren said. “We are getting smarter as we go. But we have to keep counting noses.”
