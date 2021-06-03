The Princeton City Council met May 27. The council approved several measures including considering two grant requests that were tabled during the last meeting. Mayor Thom Walker was absent from the meeting.
Revisiting grants
The council took a second look at two Wine and Spirits Grant program requests that were tabled for further consideration at the previous meeting. The city has set aside $20,000 to use for the grant program. Previous to the meeting $17,400 of that was dispensed.
First up was a grant request from the Mille Lacs County Relay for Life asking for $1,000. The council learned that in previous years the city donated $500. In light of that fact the council agreed to donate $500.
The second grant returning to the council was a $2,500 donation request from the Princeton Ambassadors. Additional research showed the city has not made direct donations to the program in the past. Instead, the ambassador program received money from the general donations the city makes to the Princeton Chamber of Commerce.
The amount would deplete what the city has for the rest of the year. The council voted to deny the request.
Donations
The city received two donations that were approved during the meeting. First was $2,500 from Fairview for a canoe and kayak program. Second was a contribution from the Princeton Jaycees of $1,000 to the city for Fourth of July fireworks. The money was anticipated to be used to pay the pyrotechnic firm that runs the fireworks show.
Cemetery rules
The council approved a minor amendment to marker rules in Oak Knoll Cemetery. The new rules will only allow above-ground markers on full-sized grave plots. Cremated remains will have to have to use a flat marker. The change to the rules is supposed to help with maintaining the grounds.
Neighbor’s permit renewal
Neighbor’s Eatery and Saloon requested a renewal of its license allowing the restaurant and bar to be open until 2 a.m. The bar has had the license for approximately seven years. Council Member Jenny Gerold asked what the city could do if issues arose from the late closing. City Attorney Damien Toven said the council could always deny the request in future years. Otherwise the city could restrict closing times to earlier than 2 a.m. The council approved the renewal.
Exempt salaried staff pay
The city considered changing how pay for exempt salaried staff was calculated. The calculations were changed to dividing annual salaries by 2080 hours instead of 2087 when determining hourly pay. The previous method had been instituted to account for an additional pay period that occurred every seven to 11 years. That calculation meant staff would not be paid its full salary most years, according to city documents.
The change will have no net effect on budget. The council approved the motion, back dating it to Jan. 1, 2021.
