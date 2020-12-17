An expansion of Sherburne Village Mobile Home Park involving extended public utilities and a proposed age 55-plus development on the north side of 317th Avenue N.W. were presented to the Princeton council in a series of recent meetings.
City leaders were first presented a developer’s petition to annex Sherburne Village via an ordinance change during closed meetings on Nov. 24 and Dec. 3.
Last Thursday, Mayor Brad Schumacher asked the council to add a development item to the agenda with the title, “Todd Olin Landform”
Schumacher stated that Olin had information that he wanted to share with the city council. That information was shared in an open meeting Dec. 10.
Todd Olin is project lead with Minneapolis-based civil engineering firm Landform. Kent Titcomb, Amicorp, Inc., is the project developer.
In a Dec. 3 letter addressed to Schumacher, Olin provided a description of the annexation petition involving 55.7 acres in Sherburne Village Mobile Home Park.
Olin also provided background about Sherburne Lakes, a proposed development that’s planned on approximately 64.9 acres of land situated on the north side of 317th Ave. N.W. north and east of Princeton Evangelical Free Church.
Sherburne Village (KAW Parks, LLC) currently includes 96 home pads and has the area to expand and add another 40 to 50 homes, Olin’s letter to Schumacher stated. The park’s current population is approximately 240 residents.
“After the planned expansion, we expect the population in the park to increase to approximately 353, or 141 homes,” Olin wrote. Sherburne Village Mobile Home Park is currently within Baldwin Township and Sherburne County jurisdiction.
Sherburne County does not allow for mobile home parks in its zoning ordinance.
The Sherburne Village property is currently zoned residential and a legal, non-conforming use.
Zoning ordinances for the city of Princeton allow mobile home parks. Olin said Landform and Amicorp would request a zoning change by the city.
Sherburne Village has an onsite water supply and wastewater treatment system. Amicorp wants the city to extend municipal utilities to serve Sherburne Village and the proposed development in Sherburne Lakes, Olin stated.
Once utilities are extended, further extensions can be made to serve the mobile home park. Private water supply and wastewater pipes would remain in place, but extended to connect public utilities owned by the city.
Utilities Requested
Olin stated the onsite utilities in Sherburne Village would remain private but transitioned to public when reaching right-of-way.
Olin added that Amicorp is requesting park fees not be assessed to Sherburne Village after annexation or after connections to municipal utilities are complete.
There are several concepts currently being considered for Sherburne Lakes.
According to Olin, the preferred layout includes approximately 123 units designed for the 55-plus community along with a new, full-service clubhouse, which will serve as a community center for activities as well as park management offices.
“The proposed development will add a housing alternative to those who are aging and wanting to remain in the community,” Olin stated, adding Sherburne Lakes would provide low-maintenance house for those who enjoy an active lifestyle.
The anticipated population of Sherburne Lakes is 185 residents.
Most of the proposed homes would include scenic backyard views overlooking wetlands.
Olin said public water, sewer, and electric will need to be expanded to serve the development. Amicorp wants the city to wave water access charge and sewer access charges associated with the first two phases of the project, or 60 homes.
Construction Soon?
The remainder of the homes in the development would be assessed at 50% of WAC and SAC fees to offset development costs and investment in public utility systems to serve the proposed development.
Park fees would be assessed at a rate of 50% per unit with assessments due when utility connections are made.
Olin stated Landform has been retained by Amicorp, LLC, to proceed with the Sherburne Lakes design.
“We look forward to beginning construction as soon as spring 2021, and we can expect first-stage occupancy in mid-to-late summer.”
Eventually, Amicorp would enter into a development agreement with the city.
“We are excited to move forward with the annexation process for Sherburne Village and to starting construction on the Sherburne Lakes project in 2021,” Olin’s letter to concluded. “It makes sense that the Village become part of the city. The project is economically feasible now and sustainable in the future.”
Council Presentation
During his presentation during last week’s meeting, Olin provided a handouts before verbally walking city staff and council members through both projects.
“We have submitted a request to annex the property for the mobile home village,” Olin said, adding he wanted to work through logistical details associated with extending utilities down and through the proposed Sherburne Lakes.
Olin said that he is currently working with City Administrator Robert Barbian and needed to meet with Princeton Public Utilities General Manager Keith Butcher to work our preliminary utility details.
The PUC was scheduled to learn more about the Sherburne Village and Sherburne Lakes at its Wednesday, Dec. 16 meeting.
“We are located quite a bit south of the existing public utilities that are available,” Olin explained during his presentation.
A water main would have to be extended down Fourth Avenue, along the golf course, then into the Lakes property. Eventually, a loop would need to be installed as part of the project.
Wastewater would be collected in a private manner onsite, then connected to a proposed lift station on the southeast corner of the Lakes property, then pumped back up to the city of Princeton’s wasterwater treatment facility, Olin said.
“There are a lot of details that are included in this proposal, and involved a lot of different departments,” Olin said. “There are a lot of logistics and details that need to be ironed out. We are very preliminary in the process right now.” Olin said he spoke with Titcomb on the way to last Thursday’s meeting, and he wanted to reemphasize his excitement for becoming part of the city.
Non-Conforming Use
Sherburne County currently does not have a zoning district that allows this type of use that’s being proposed, Olin said.
Making improvements to the park is very difficult under the non-conforming use, Olin said. In addition to improvements, Titcomb wants to expand the park.
“As he expands, he will exceed the capacity and needs to connect,” Olin said.
Amicorp, as a developer-owner, operates several types of parks for the 55-plus community, Olin said. “They are very successful because most of the units he builds are zero-barrier. As people age in place, there are no steps,” he added.
Olin said Landform was provided with a list of items Titcomb wants to incorporate into the overall development, including a full service park clubhouse.
“He wants to put in a soccer field and a playground,’ Olin said. “The proposed Sherburne Lakes units are classified as manufactured structures that use new and recycled materials. The units themselves are very well done.”
He added Landform has been directed to continue coordinating with the city, and all its departments.
Specific Request Made
“We do have an ‘ask’ tonight,” Olin added. “We have an annexation application that’s been submitted. We are looking for general approval to keep working through your city administrator and your city engineer, as well as Princeton Public Utilities, and the wastewater department, to work out those details we need to put in place prior to going forward with this development.”
Schumacher said the units that are being proposing are similar to those that are sold by Factory Home Center, at 2008 First Street.
Barbian asked Olin about issues he had mentioned regarding sewer, water, and electric, confirming a petition for annexation have been received by the city.
“Do you want us to proceed with the petition right now, at a steady pace, or do you need to work those issues out first, in the next four weeks?” Barbian asked. Olin replied, “Both,” adding the application for annexation would rely on some of the aforementioned details being worked out.”
Barbian again asked if Olin and Landform wanted to work on issues or annexation. Olin replied both.
“The reason that I say that is because the details that we are talking about are very preliminary,” Olin explained. “We are trying to get a framework in place that’s going to be incorporated into the development agreement with the city of Princeton when that time comes. We are looking at feasibility issues right now.”
City Explains Position
Barbian said if the city started the public hearing process and made the required public notice announcements, annexation and development would be before the city council by the middle of January.
“What I’m hearing is that the development issues are very dependent on annexation occurring,” Barbin said. Olin agreed.
Barbian then replied, “Then I don’t feel we could proceed with the annexation until the city knows you are comfortable with the terms.”
Olin said Landform and Amicorp could get comfortable with any terms between now and the next Princeton City Council meeting, scheduled for Dec. 24.
“This is a project that came into the city preliminarily two years ago,” Olin added. Barbian said that information wasn’t correct.
“We had the 55-plus proposal that was discussed, but Sherburne Village area was not,” Barbian said. “If you want to come back to another meeting, then perhaps these issues can be worked out.”
Olin said some of the project background had been discussed before.
“None of these issues are new,” he replied. “Between now and the next meeting, we aren’t going to have all the engineering done. We are not asking the PUC to sign on the dotted line today, or next week, There is a lot of engineering and studies that have to happen. There’s the planning commission, there are city council hearings, and review of all the site plans, there’s state permits, and there are all kinds of things that have to happen as part of this project,” Olin added.
Schumacher asked if Olin wanted what he was presenting to the council to be time-stamped, dated, collected, and received during the Dec. 10 meeting.
“We are back here in two weeks, guaranteed on Dec. 22,” Schumacher said. “If you come back then, I think you will be ready to stamp a time and date, and go forward.” Schumacher then asked the rest of the council if that was reasonable.
Concerns Expressed
Councilor Jack Edmonds then asked Councilor Jeff Reynolds, who sits on the Princeton Planning Commission, whether or not he was familiar with what was being proposed at the council’s Dec. 10 meeting.
Reynolds replied that planning commission members hadn’t seen the annexation project or the new development at one of its meetings.
Edmonds replied: “I can’t act on this until it goes through proper procedure. I think we have the cart before the horse. Other new developments go through the planning commission first and make a recommendation to the city council. I won’t support any action until the planning commission looks at this,” Edmonds added.
Schumacher said Edmonds was confused.
“There’s an application for annexation here,” Schumacher said. “That’s completely separate from planning and zoning. We are talking about an application to enter into the city limits.”
Schumacher asked Olin to put together a plan and process with the various city departments that would have to sign off on annexation of Sherburne Village and the proposed Sherburne Lakes development to the north of the home park.
“If you give us a verbal go, we will time stamp and date your application that you want to submit for annexation of a development that already exists, not for a brand new development,” Schumacher told Olin.
