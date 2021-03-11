The Union-Times’ custom, localized replica edition of a popular board game featuring Princeton can be purchased online.

Games can be purchased online for $28.99 at the newspaper’s website, unionandtimes.com. There is an order form under the “Submission Forms” section of the website with instructions posted on how to purchase your game. Residents who want to purchase a game can also call a Union-Times sales representative to set an appointment to purchase games. A check or credit card payment is required to pickup ordered games at the Union-Times office. Call Cindy Collins at (763) 222-8676 for PrincetonOpoly.

Tags

Load comments