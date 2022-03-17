 Skip to main content
Princeton Arena takes name of First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
The First Bank & Trust Ice Arena in Princeton is now sporting its new signage.

 Michael Pappas / Union-Times

$100,000 naming deal in place for 10 years

First Bank & Trust has landed a naming-rights partnership with the Princeton Arena.

Spencer Bjerga, president of First Bank & Trust’s Princeton office, said the naming-rights deal is an important way to give back to the community.

First Bank & Trust has signed a 10-year, $100,000 agreement that has renamed the arena “First Bank & Trust Arena.”

The bank, formerly People’s Bank, saw the naming rights as a great way to get its name out in the community while helping support the community.

It made good business sense.

“If we help take care of the community, the community will help take care of us,” Bjerga said.

“It’s important to give back,” he added.

First Bank & Trust has long believed in helping maintain the good things in its communities. In Princeton, one of those things is youth hockey.

Bjerga is a big hockey fan, and when he recently came on board at the Princeton branch of First Bank & Trust, he saw that many of the bank’s team members were passionate about hockey- and the Tiger hockey program- as well.

When Bjerga heard about the huge financial struggles the Princeton Youth Hockey Association faced due to repairs associated with the failure of the arena’s refrigeration system, Bjerja and the bank stepped up and asked how it could help.

“That’s how we started to talk,” Bjerga said.

The naming-rights deal was a product of those talks.

“There are a lot of good things going on in Princeton, and we want to be a part of it,” Bjerga said.

First Bank & Trust is also a partner of the Princeton School District and its scoreboard sponsorship program, Bjerga said.

Naming rights are becoming popular with community and high school facilities.

In Elk River, the Elks hockey team plays at Cornerstone Automotive Arena at the Furniture and Things Community Events Center.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

