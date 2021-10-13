The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Sept. 24 to Oct. 1. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
Friday, Oct. 1
5 p.m. A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Rum River Dr.5:28 p.m. A bike accident was reported at 5th Ave. N. and 7th St. N.
5:28 p.m. A bike accident was reported at 5th Ave. N. and 7th St. N.
Saturday, Oct. 2
6:15 p.m. Medical response in the 200 block of Willow Circle at the location where a 6-wheeler was requested in a swampy area.
Sunday, Oct. 3
12:59 p.m. Responded to 308 S. Rum River Dr. where a vehicle hit a building.
1:21 p.m. A stalking complaint was made in the 500 block of 13th Ave. N.
5:03 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in the 100 block of 9th Ave. Cir. No injuries reported.
Monday, Oct. 4
8:22 p.m. The theft of a bicycle was reported in the 200 block of Rum River Dr. N.
9:24 p.m. A 34-year-old woman was arrested in the 900 block of Rum River Dr. S. for second degree DWI and fourth degree assault.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
3:01 p.m. A shoplifting complaint was investigated in the 500 block of Rum River Dr. S.
8:14 p.m. Responded to an accident on South Rum River Drive at Highway 169. No injuries reported. A juvenile was cited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.