The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Sept. 24 to Oct. 1. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Friday, Oct. 1

5 p.m. A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Rum River Dr.5:28 p.m. A bike accident was reported at 5th Ave. N. and 7th St. N.

Saturday, Oct. 2

6:15 p.m. Medical response in the 200 block of Willow Circle at the location where a 6-wheeler was requested in a swampy area.

Sunday, Oct. 3

12:59 p.m. Responded to 308 S. Rum River Dr. where a vehicle hit a building.

1:21 p.m. A stalking complaint was made in the 500 block of 13th Ave. N.

5:03 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in the 100 block of 9th Ave. Cir. No injuries reported.

Monday, Oct. 4

8:22 p.m. The theft of a bicycle was reported in the 200 block of Rum River Dr. N.

9:24 p.m. A 34-year-old woman was arrested in the 900 block of Rum River Dr. S. for second degree DWI and fourth degree assault.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

3:01 p.m. A shoplifting complaint was investigated in the 500 block of Rum River Dr. S.

8:14 p.m. Responded to an accident on South Rum River Drive at Highway 169. No injuries reported. A juvenile was cited.

