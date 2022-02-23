A new daycare is being proposed in a Princeton industrial district.
Catie Bonkowske went before the Princeton City Council Feb. 15 seeking an interim use permit to allow for a daycare at 705 Old County Road 18.
The site is attached to the TUCS Equipment building at 755 Old County Road 18. TUCS Equipment is a manufacture of food service and food processing equipment.
The property, which is zoned industrial MN-1, would be leased from owner John Westling, who is in support of use as a daycare facility, according to Princeton City Administrator Michele McPherson.
Daycares are allowed in MN-1 districts with an interim use permit, McPherson said.
The Princeton Planning Commission reviewed the request and held a public hearing on the matter on January 24. The planning commission recommended approval of the request by the city council.
Under an agreement with the property owner, parking, a separate entrance for the daycare, and an area for outside play for the children enrolled in the daycare will be provided.
“I love the fact they want to open a daycare,” said Princeton Mayor Thom Walker. “That’s fantastic. We need those.”
However, Walker expressed concern about contaminants at the site, stating that in the past a lot of solvents had been used by a business at the site.
Walker said he had environmental concerns.
Public Works Director Bob Gerold said, however, that contamination at the site has been abated and cleared by the Minnesota Pollution and Control Agency (MPCA).
Bonkowske, who attended the meeting, added that she had spoken with officials at nearby Sterling Pointe Senior Living and M Health Fairview Northland Hospital. Neither business expressed concerns regarding health risks at the 705 Old County Road 18 property.
The Princeton City Council unanimously approved Bonkowske’s request for the interim use permit which will allow her to open the proposed daycare.
