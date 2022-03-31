 Skip to main content
PACC to hold business expo and job fair

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their second hybrid job fair of the year on April 5-7.

The PACC Hybrid Business Expo & Job/Career Fair will span over three days which will allow multiple opportunities for people within the community to participate.

The goal for hosting the job fair is to help fill a need for labor in the community due to the labor shortage, Kim Young, executive director of the PACC, said.

“What we’re finding here at the chamber is that businesses are having a hard time participating in anything because they don’t have the workforce to run the business while they’re out,” Young said. “So, we’re bringing the expo to the businesses.”

Both the first and last day of the fair will be livestreamed on Facebook from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. where an estimated ten businesses will be visited. Each day will feature different businesses, and other businesses will be promoted in between each visit through advertisements.

The second day of the expo will be an in-person event held at the Riverside Plaza Mall from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be up to 20 businesses present people can interact with and learn about.

An additional element to the Business Expo & Job/Career Fair is the use of cards with QR codes on them for participants which will allow them to reach out and connect with the attending businesses after the events of the fair.

Multiple different types of job opportunities will be available including part-time jobs, full-time jobs, seasonal jobs, and career opportunities.

“You can come if you are seeking a job or if you’re interested in learning about a possible career,” Young said.

The expo is open to everyone interested in attending.

To learn more about the PACC Hybrid Business Expo & Job/Career Fair, visit www.princetonmnchamber.org.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

