Motorcyclist flees at high rate of speed before crashing in Princeton

A motorcyclist reached speeds of up to 70 mph as he fled from a police officer on the streets of Princeton.
Now Tyler Footh is facing felony charges of fleeing a police officer. The 18-year-old Princeton man is also facing drug possession, speeding and reckless driving charges in connection with the April 8 incident.
It was about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8 when Princeton Police observed Footh allegedly driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Rum River Drive in Princeton. Footh was clocked using speed radar driving 62 miles per hour down Rum River Drive, which is a 30 mph speed zone.
An officer activated his squad car’s lights and siren in an attempt to pull over Footh. At First Street and Rum River Drive, Footh slowed because of a vehicle ahead of the motorcycle. Upon noticing the squad car behind him, Footh allegedly accelerated and swerved towards the right shoulder of the street to pass the vehicle ahead of him.
The officer engaged in pursuit of the motorcycle.
While pursing the motorcycle, the officer observed Footh speed through numerous intersections and failed to stop for stop signs at Seventh Street, Eighth Street, Ninth Street, 10th Street, 11th Street, and 12th Street. During the pursuit, Footh allegedly exceeded 70 mph, the officer stated in an incident report.
The pursuit continued until Footh attempted to make a turn on 12th Street. It was there that Footh allegedly lost control of the motorcycle and went over as curb at a high rate of speed. Footh headed over an embankment and into a soccer field, court records state. The motorcycle spilled, putting Footh on the grass.
With the officer nearby, Footh allegedly attempted to right the motorcycle and restart the machine. The officer attempted to detain Footh, but he resisted arrest, court records state. The officer needed to draw his handgun and use force to stop Footh from struggling against him, the report states.
After Footh was taken into custody, three hallucinogenic mushrooms were found in one of Footh’s pockets, court records state.
