Moonshine Bar & Grill’s new owners planning big changes

The new owners of Moonshine Bar & Grill in Princeton are planning some exciting new events as summer approaches.
Vicky and Sean Lauer took over Moonshine from the previous owners at the beginning of January.
The Lauers also own Taco Gringo in Clearwater, Minnesota, and Avon Cabin Cafe in Avon, Minnesota. Moonshine Bar & Grill is the first bar the couple has owned, but they are excited for what that has in store.
“We have a lot of experience with restaurants, but the bar is newer to us, so we’re learning as we go,” Sean said.
“We’ve always wanted to own a bar,” Vicky said. “We have two other restaurants right now, we’ve both worked at bars and always wanted to own one. It’s just been about finding the right one, and Moonshine fits us.”
Since Vicky and Sean took over, they said they have been working on making changes and updates to Moonshine Bar & Grill to keep the customers happy and interested in coming back.
One of the changes they plan on making is to update the outdoor patio to host outdoor entertainment.
“We’d like to do some outdoor entertainment this summer, so we are planning on updating the patio. We want to try to bring in live music or a DJ every other week,” Vicky Lauer said. “We want to make this a fun place to come.”
Vicky and Sean have made some other cosmetic changes with updated bathrooms, new tables, and new barstools for Moonshine. They are also working on updating the menu.
The Lauers have some future renovations in mind for Moonshine, such as an updated bar space and new flooring, but their biggest undertaking for now is the updated patio.
“We’re really just trying to freshen things up and give the customers what they want for this place. We really want to take care of the customers,” Sean said.
Another way Vicky and Sean are working to attract more customers is through their Thursday night karaoke events.
“We are getting busier every week,” Vicky said. “We started doing karaoke two months ago now, and every week we have a better turnout.”
While the Lauers are looking forward to the many changes they have planned for Moonshine Bar & Grill, they also feel gratitude for the community in Princeton.
“We’re just really, really grateful to the support the community has given us so far, and we hope to continue to build on that,” Sean said.
“The community here is absolutely amazing. I mean, we came here and we immediately have 10 new best friends,” Vicky said. “Everybody is willing to help, our customers step up and help us without even asking. This is our second home.”
To learn more about Moonshine Bar & Grill, go to https://moonshinebarandgrillmn.com/
