The secret to turning 100 years old is working hard, playing harder, and drinking top shelf booze.
“That’s because it preserves you,” says Princeton resident Mona Mitchell, who turns 100 on Monday, June 21.
Mona says a heavy salt diet may have helped her live long, as well, because salt hasn’t killed her.
“I should have been dead years ago with all the salt I eat. I’ve always had to have salt on my food,” Mona says.
So much so, that she carries a salt shaker in her purse.
“I figure I’ve lived this long, so why stop,” she said.
Mona Mitchell was born on June 21, 1921.
Warren G. Harding was president, and on that day the United Kingdom and India became part of the British Commonwealth.
But it was the weather that was making the news in Princeton when the daughter of Orion and Myrtle Hanson’s daughter was born.
“My mother said it was the hottest day of the year,” Mona says.
That’s only fitting for a woman who blazed her own trail through Princeton over the course of the past century.
Mona, along with friends and family, will be celebrating her 100th birthday and partying like its 1921 from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 18 at the Princeton Civic Center.
On Thursday, June 10, Mona was celebrating a bit early while being honored for her birthday and being Princeton’s woman of the year in the Rum River Festival Parade. Mona was treated to a ride in a fancy convertible, as well as waves many “happy birthdays” from well-wishers along the parade route.
“I couldn’t believe there were that many people in Princeton,” Mona said of the parade.
“But it was ‘hotter than Hades’,” Mona said of the temperature that reached nearly 100 degrees by parade time.
Mona also noted that it would have been nice if she could have seen the crowd better, but Macular degeneration has robbed Mona of much of her eyesight.
“But I could hear the people yelling ‘Hey, Mona!’,” she said.
Mona was born Ramona Hanson and was raised in Princeton. She is the daughter of the late Orion and Myrtle Hanson. She had a sister, Janice (Hanson) Anderson and a brother, Leland Hanson.
“We first lived in a house on the south side of town,” Mona said.
But the family lived mostly on the north side of Princeton.
Mona graduated from high school in 1939 from the old high school that is now home to apartments and the senior dining site.
After high school, Mona went to Rochester for a bit and worked at the Kahler Hospital- which is located in today’s landmark Kahler Hotel. When first built, six floors of the 11-story builder were the original hotel, and five floors were a hospital that was the start of the famous Mayo Clinic.
Mona then moved to Rockford, Illinois where she worked for American Cabinet and met her husband, Charles (Chuck) Mitchell.
But Mona longed for her hometown of Princeton. She and Chuck returned to Princeton and built a home on north Seventh Street.
“That was 1948,” Mona recalls.
Mona’s father Orion, known to Princetonians as Shorty Hanson, owned a block shop on the south side of town where Anderson, Inc. construction equipment is now located, Mona said.
The house was built with by Chuck Mitchell with cement blocks from her father’s block yard, she said.
“I’ve lived in this house ever since,” she said.
Mona jokes that over the years she has accumulated “so much junk” at the house.
“I tell people I’m just going to have it cremated with me when I go,” she said with a laugh.
Mona and Chuck, who was also known as “Mitch” for Mitchell, had four children: Cornell, Charles, Jr. (Chuckie), Craig, and daughter Kim.
In her early days, Mona worked in the peat bogs north of Princeton near Brickton. She picked potatoes for 10 cents an hour.
“That was hard work for 10 cents,” Mona said.
She wasn’t very pleased that a ride out to the peat bogs cost her 10 cents- or one hour of pay.
Mona spent many years as a waitress at Frank and Mary Shirkey’s cafe on Rum River Drive. She also worked at a 3.2 joint across the street from the present-day K-Bob known as The Torch.
But it was her job as an LPN nurse at the Elim Home that shaped who and what Mona Mitchell really was.
When Mona approached the age of 50, she wanted to realize her dream of working in surgery. That was 1971.
“But I thought I might not find that work in Princeton, so I went to Anoka Tech to become an LPN,” Mona said.
She took a job at the Elim Home and worked there into her 80s- caring for many people her same age.
Did Mona enjoy being a nurse?
“Honey, I loved it,” she said. “I loved my job.”
Mona says she cared for so many people in her 30 years at the Elim Home- and broke a few rules along the way, as well.
Elim Home had a rule that she couldn’t kiss its residents good night, she says.
“But I was known for kissing people on the forehead after I gave them their pills,” she said.
“But most of the families said I could, so I got away with it,” Mona said.
She got away with it for 30 year.
Mona has been retired for about 20 years now.
The days of going to the horse track and casinos to gamble are long gone.
“But everyone knew that I loved that,” she said.
Today, she’s still living in the house her husband built in 1941.
Days are spent sitting in a rocking chair reading with a large magnifying glass- with a pillow in her lap and her feet up on a foot stool.
She has a flip-phone that keeps her connected to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren- including a Cody, a recent graduate of the College of St. Thomas.
“He’s a smart kid, smarter than his grandmother,” Mona says.
It’s not a bad life, Mona says.
“I haven’t done bad for a little, short 100-pounder,” Mona said.
