For every month since March of last year, meeting records show that the Milaca City Council has passed an ordinance for the continuation of the declaration of local emergency, in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. While this provision was once again on the docket when the council convened for their regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 18. Mayor Pete Pederson asked if the continuation was necessary, noting other cities have let declarations lapse. The council proceeded to debate the issue, ultimately deciding to approve the declaration.
Continuing the declaration
As the evening’s agenda reached the ordinance to continue the emergency declaration, Pederson put forward a motion to suspend the first reading of the ordinance to discuss potentially changing it, which the council then approved. Explaining his reasoning, Pederson cited that Princeton had let their declaration expire and asked city attorney Damien Toven for clarification. Toven stated that, with COVID numbers going down and infrastructure in place, Princeton felt their own circumstances were in a good position. Pederson indicated that he had heard Princeton made the decision due to the city no longer receiving funding. Toven replied that this was likely in regards to COVID relief funding, and the city could reinstate the declaration if future funding became available.
Pederson expressed frustration with the State not notifying the council that a business in town was facing fines for violation of COVID regulations.
Councilor Norris Johnson agreed with Pederson questioning whether the ordinance was necessary. “If there’s nothing financial at stake, if there’s no aid or assistance available, I think it’s pretty meaningless,” Johnson said.
Toven further clarified that, if the ordinance lapsed, the city could return to the normal way of doing things. The most practical implication of cancelling the ordinance, he said, was that facilities would need to open up to accommodate meetings going forward. He added that a return to normal would still only be to the extent that CDC regulations, like social distancing, allowed.
Citing his concern over the overall COVID numbers and state of vaccination initiatives, Pederson stated that he would like to keep the ordinance, but he wanted that to mean something in terms of providing assistance to local residents. Johson then asked, “Are you suggesting that the city take it on themself to enforce the governor’s mandates?”
Pederson replied, “Not all of the mandates, but some of the stuff, yes.” Johnson then asked if the city had the resources and manpower to enforce the mandates, prompting city manager Tammy Pfaff to state, “No, we do not. Our police department is out one individual, and we have another out sick right now. So we don’t have the police manpower to take care of that.”
Pederson reiterated that if the City wasn’t going to do anything, then they should get rid of the emergency declaration. However, he then asked Toven about whether Zoom meetings would still be necessary. Toven replied that, with capacity restrictions, a full council and audience would not be accomodated. “The rules surrounding electronic participation at a meeting exist regardless of whether there is or is not an emergency declaration,” he said.
Pederson stated he would rather just pass the ordinance and continue operating as the council had been. Johnson was in agreement, if not passing the ordinance wasn’t going to allow the city more flexibility in opening its meetings. The council then passed the ordinance, unchanged, by unanimous vote.
